PC alternative Lenovo Tab Extreme is nicely discounted and comes with a stylus and keyboard

Lenovo
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the beastly Lenovo Tab Extreme.

The slate was announced last year, so it's fairly recent. It's a great option for anyone who needs a high-end tablet but doesn't like other mainstream devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Apple iPad Pro, or Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

There are plenty of reasons to go for the Tab Extreme instead of the aforementioned tablets. For starters, it has a 14.5-inch screen, so if your primary reason for getting the tablet is to use it as a laptop, you'll appreciate the large screen.

12GB 256GB Lenovo Tab Extreme with Keyboard & Precision Pen 3

14.5-inch 3K 120Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip | 12,300mAh battery | Lenovo Precision Pen 3 | USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 | USB-C 2.0 | MicroSD slot | 68W charger
$150 off (14%)
$949 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

It's also more affordable and nearly as capable as other top tablets of 2024. Best Buy is selling the 12GB/256GB variant, keyboard, and Precision Pen 3 combo for $949.99 instead of $1,099.99, giving you a chance to save $150.

For comparison, a 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard would set you back $1,677 and you'll have to cough up $1,399.98 for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

If you have that kind of money, the iPad Pro and the Tab S9 Ultra might seem like safer options, but that's not necessarily the case.

While other top-tier tablets also support multitasking, the Tab Extreme's bigger screen is better suited for it. You can run as many as four apps simultaneously on the tablet and have ten floating windows.

The slate runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and while it may not be a popular chip, it's fast enough to allow for flawless gameplay and instantaneous switching between apps. For some perspective, it's faster than the Tensor G2 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The tablet comes with a 12,300mAh battery and should last you 12 hours between charges. You also get a microSD slot for adding storage.

Grab the device if you need a flagship-level tablet with a large screen and sufficient computing power for document editing, managing spreadsheets, and creating presentations.

