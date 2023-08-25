Weekly Deals Roundup: Save Big on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro, Motorola Razr+, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Weekly Deals Roundup: Save Big on a Brand-New Pixel 7 Pro, Motorola Razr+, Microsoft Surface Pro 8
It's the end of another week, which means it's time for our weekly deals roundup once again. Here, we have listed the best deals we have found through the past five days, so if you are in the market for a new phone, wearable, tablet, and/or pair of earbuds, you should definitely continue reading ahead.

However, before we continue with the fun part, we must warn you that we don't know how long these offers will stay active. This is why it's crucial to act fast if you have found a device you like to save on. Now that's out of the way, let's check out the best deals this week!

Top 3 best deals available right now


Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Green and Phantom Black Color Options
$425 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Now $100 OFF on Amazon

Get the Motorola Razr+ 2023 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has awesome performance, takes great photos and has a one-day battery life.
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 8: Save $501!

Grab the Surface Pro 8 from Amazon and save $501 in the process! The tablet offers decent performance and has a nice front-facing camera, perfect for video meetings.
$501 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Despite being an older model, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ still packs a punch, and Amazon's current incredible discount makes it irresistible and the perfect choice if you want a phone from Samsung's Galaxy S series but don't want to spend a fortune on one.

Or, if you want a fancy phone that can fold in half, you can get Motorola's new flagship foldable, the Razr+, for $100 off its usual sticker. In case you want a new tablet with a PC-like user experience, you can get the awesome Surface Pro 8 with a whopping $501 discount.

Other sweet smartphone deals available right now


Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne Colors, Stylus Included
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: Save $200!

Grab the Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon and save $200. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos and can now be yours for way less than usual.
$200 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now $95 OFF on Amazon

Grab the OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB and save $95 in the process. The phone offers nice performance, has great cameras, good battery life, and a gorgeous display.
$95 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

If you want a phone with a stylus at a more budget-friendly price, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger is currently available at a $100 discount. Or, in case you are more of a Pixel fan, you can get the amazing Pixel 7 Pro with a sweet $200 discount. The amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is also currently on sale at a nice $95 discount.

Great tablet deals you should also consider


Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (256GB, WiFi, Mystic Black): Now $164 OFF on Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB WiFi in Mystic from Amazon and save $151. The tablet has good performance, a nice display, a huge battery, and even comes with its own stylus
$164 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB (2022): Now $100 OFF at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for just $329.99, letting you save $100 on this nice tablet. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) offers a decent amount of firepower and even comes with its own stylus.
$100 off (23%)
$329 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

Snatch the Galaxy Tab S7+, 128GB, and save 41% on Amazon

If you want a powerful and capable tablet by Samsung but don't feel like splurging on the latest Galaxy Tab S9, now might be a great time to get the Galaxy Tab S7+. The device is still available for 41% less than its regular price, making it a tempting buy even for those on a tight budget.
$350 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Getting a new phone is always a nice feeling, but sometimes you just need a device with a bigger screen. And this week, you can save big on three amazing Samsung tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is currently available at a sweet $164 discount, and if you want something even more budget-friendly, you can go for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, which is $100 off at Best Buy. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is also currently down by $350 on Amazon.

Oh, check out the following awesome smartwatch deals, too!


The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro can be yours for $230 less at Amazon

Amazon is still selling the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro with a nice $230 discount. The wearable is packed with features, making it ideal for lovers of the great outdoors. It can last up to 21 days. Get it now and save big on Amazon!
$230 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu: Now $130 OFF at Best Buy!

Grab the Black-colored Garmin Venu from Best Buy and save $130 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features, and it's a real bargain at this price.
$130 off (43%)
$169 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Now $165 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Bluetooth version of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver from Amazon and save $165. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features, and it's a real steal at that price.
$165 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Fitbit Sense 2 and save 24% at Amazon

If you wish to get a smartwatch with fantastic fitness-tracking capabilities and more? Then you might like the Fitbit Sense 2. It's now on sale at Amazon, being offered at an incredible 24% cheaper price than usual. The retailer even allows you to pick the color variant you like the most without giving up the sweet deal - all paint jobs come with the same discount percentage.
$72 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Snatch the Garmin Vivoactive 4, 45mm, at 25% off on Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is now 25% off at Amazon. It boasts plenty of cool features and sensors and is specifically designed for active people. Currently, only the Silver color variant with Gray Band is available with the 25% markdown. Get it today and save big.
$81 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

It's hard to get that shredded beach body, but it's even harder to retain it. In order not to lose it now that Summer is almost over, you will need a nice, trusty smartwatch to help you keep your shredded physique.

This week, you can score big savings on three amazing Garmin smartwatches: the Venu, Fenix 6X Pro, and Vivoactive 4. If you are a Galaxy user on the hunt for a new Galaxy Watch but don't want to spend a lot on one, you can go for the stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is currently enjoying an awesome 43% discount. Or, if you just want a smartwatch on the cheap, you can get the Fitbit Sense 2 for $72 off its price.

Snag a pair of earbuds at a discount and listen to the soundtrack to your life in high-quality


Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options
$80 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Now 40% OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Google Pixel Buds A-Series from Amazon and save $40 in the process. The earbuds are a real bargain at this price.
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: get them now and save $80 while you are at it!

Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Buds in a Compact Design MultiSensor Voice Technology for Clear Calls
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The right song at the right moment can have an incredible impact on your emotions, your performance at the gym, and even your effectiveness at work. The appropriate song can help you get into the right state of mind required to tackle an impossible task. In other words, having a pair of high-quality, awesome-sounding earbuds is essential.

The good news is that this week, you can score big savings on a pair of awesome-sounding earbuds. As you can see, the stylish Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are discounted once again and can now be yours for $80 off their price. If you have a Pixel phone and don't want to spend a lot of money, you can get Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series with a nice 40% discount. Jabra's premium Elite 7 Pro earbuds are also currently 40% off their price.

