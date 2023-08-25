Weekly Deals Roundup: Save Big on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro, Motorola Razr+, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's the end of another week, which means it's time for our weekly deals roundup once again. Here, we have listed the best deals we have found through the past five days, so if you are in the market for a new phone, wearable, tablet, and/or pair of earbuds, you should definitely continue reading ahead.
Despite being an older model, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ still packs a punch, and Amazon's current incredible discount makes it irresistible and the perfect choice if you want a phone from Samsung's Galaxy S series but don't want to spend a fortune on one.
However, before we continue with the fun part, we must warn you that we don't know how long these offers will stay active. This is why it's crucial to act fast if you have found a device you like to save on. Now that's out of the way, let's check out the best deals this week!
Top 3 best deals available right now
Or, if you want a fancy phone that can fold in half, you can get Motorola's new flagship foldable, the Razr+, for $100 off its usual sticker. In case you want a new tablet with a PC-like user experience, you can get the awesome Surface Pro 8 with a whopping $501 discount.
If you want a phone with a stylus at a more budget-friendly price, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger is currently available at a $100 discount. Or, in case you are more of a Pixel fan, you can get the amazing Pixel 7 Pro with a sweet $200 discount. The amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is also currently on sale at a nice $95 discount.
Getting a new phone is always a nice feeling, but sometimes you just need a device with a bigger screen. And this week, you can save big on three amazing Samsung tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is currently available at a sweet $164 discount, and if you want something even more budget-friendly, you can go for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, which is $100 off at Best Buy. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is also currently down by $350 on Amazon.
It's hard to get that shredded beach body, but it's even harder to retain it. In order not to lose it now that Summer is almost over, you will need a nice, trusty smartwatch to help you keep your shredded physique.
The right song at the right moment can have an incredible impact on your emotions, your performance at the gym, and even your effectiveness at work. The appropriate song can help you get into the right state of mind required to tackle an impossible task. In other words, having a pair of high-quality, awesome-sounding earbuds is essential.
The good news is that this week, you can score big savings on a pair of awesome-sounding earbuds. As you can see, the stylish Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are discounted once again and can now be yours for $80 off their price. If you have a Pixel phone and don't want to spend a lot of money, you can get Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series with a nice 40% discount. Jabra's premium Elite 7 Pro earbuds are also currently 40% off their price.
Other sweet smartphone deals available right now
Great tablet deals you should also consider
Oh, check out the following awesome smartwatch deals, too!
This week, you can score big savings on three amazing Garmin smartwatches: the Venu, Fenix 6X Pro, and Vivoactive 4. If you are a Galaxy user on the hunt for a new Galaxy Watch but don't want to spend a lot on one, you can go for the stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is currently enjoying an awesome 43% discount. Or, if you just want a smartwatch on the cheap, you can get the Fitbit Sense 2 for $72 off its price.
Snag a pair of earbuds at a discount and listen to the soundtrack to your life in high-quality
