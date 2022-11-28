These are the best Cyber Monday speaker deals right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you missed the great JBL or Sony speaker deals on Black Friday, it's not too late! We expect most deals to be available through Cyber Monday as well! Partygoers, rejoice, as those Bluetooth speaker deals that were introduced a week or two ago, have now morphed into Cyber Monday offers, plus Amazon and Best Buy tack on some new ones as well, check them out below!
Don't forget to check out more great Cyber Monday deals:
Jump to:
JBL speaker deals
JBL is a brand with pretty good reputation in the audio world. From professional solutions, to premium consumer Hi-Fi - they rarely disappoint.
Higher-end models offer pairing to another speaker for more sound, or pairing to two phones simultaneously, letting you share a connection when two people want to add to the party playlist, for example.
Sony speaker deals
Sony offers great audio products — the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are amazing over-ear headphones, for instance. Did the manufacturer leverage its audio know-how to also build excellent Bluetooth speakers? Of course! Not only that, the higher-tier of Sony Bluetooth speakers support the 360 Reality Audio standard, which came before and is on par with Apple's Spatial Audio.
Sonos speaker deals
Sonos also makes premium speakers, even partnering with Bose on some projects. Admittedly, it's not always easy to find cheap Sonos speakers, even at sales events. Mostly, we can hope for good condition refurbished models, but who knows — maybe we will get a surprise on Cyber Monday 2022.
Anker speaker deals
Anker is a brand that is known for chargers and cables — quality products at that, for not a lot of money. But they also make headphones and speakers that offer great value. Since they are lower- to mid-tier pricing, their discounts are usually not massive, but the price cut may be just enough to get you to finally grab one. Anker speakers sound quite decent and we would recommend them as a backup or secondary speaker, a gift, or even a main system if you get one of the pricier models.
Where to find the best speaker deals on Cyber Monday?
As we can see from the early Cyber Monday speaker deals, your best stop would be the major stores - Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, Target, Amazon, and in some cases even manufacturer websites. Some smaller retailers or local brick-and-mortar electronics stores may yet surprise us, but so far - it's the big boys.
Are there good speaker deals on Cyber Monday?
Yes, as we can already see from the early Cyber Monday speaker deals we have above! However, usually Black Friday has the better deals, and then Cyber Monday units are sold at a higher price (or sold out). But, in general, we get about $100 discounts on high-end Bluetooth speakers, so it's the perfect time to nab yourself a quality boombox for your barbecue parties!
Smaller speakers also get some love — sometimes we see a $20 off on a $50 speaker, which is almost a 50% discount. Not bad at all! Now, pick up your favorite Bluetooth speaker brand and mode, and scour through our extensive deals list here to spot it mentioned at a discount, then pull the buying trigger as the deals are unlikely to get better!
Things that are NOT allowed: