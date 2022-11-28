These are the best Cyber Monday speaker deals right now

Don't forget to check out more great Cyber Monday deals:





JBL speaker deals





JBL is a brand with pretty good reputation in the audio world. From professional solutions, to premium consumer Hi-Fi - they rarely disappoint.





The JBL Flip 5 is 46% off The JBL Flip 5 is loud, waterproof and a generous 46% off in this early Cyber Monday deal! Be the life of any outdoorsy party! Up to 12 hours of battery life and the signature JBL sound. $60 off (46%) $69 95 $129 95 Buy at Amazon The JBL PartyBox gets a $100 discount The JBL PartyBox is serious business! A 100W wireless Bluetooth speaker, capable of kickstarting any instant party you may find yourself into! This BestBuy deal will save you $100, so head on over while it's still available! $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL Xtreme 3 is $150 off The JBL Xtreme 3 is capable of massive sound volumes and is $150 off at BestBuy! Check it out while supplies last! The Xtreme 3 can last for up to 15 hours (impressive!) and features PartyBoost, which allows you to pair it with other JBL speakers for an even bigger sound. $150 off (39%) $229 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL Xtreme 3 is 39% off Amazon has the wireless Xtreme 3 at -39% OFF in this Black Friday deal! $150 off (39%) $229 95 $379 99 Buy at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 2 gets discounted by $150 The JBL Xtreme 2 is perfect for pool parties with it IPX7 Rating and it's at a $150 discount in this BestBuy Black Friday deal! $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL CLIP 4 is just $44.99 The JBL CLIP 4 is truly portable, but also capable despite its size. It's now $35 OFF in this Black Friday deal! JBL puts it best: the CLIP 4 is "cool, portable, and waterproof." $35 off (44%) $44 99 $79 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL Charge 5 is now 33% off The JBL Charge 5 is waterproof and dustproof, lasting 20 hours of playtime! It also has a built-in power bank and is now 33% OFF at Amazon! $60 off (33%) $119 95 $179 99 Buy at Amazon The JBL Flip 4 is discounted by 37% Powerful sound AND waterproof, the JBL Flip 4 is now 37% OFF over at Amazon! $41 off (37%) $69 95 $110 95 Buy at Amazon



Higher-end models offer pairing to another speaker for more sound, or pairing to two phones simultaneously, letting you share a connection when two people want to add to the party playlist, for example.





Sony speaker deals

The Sony SRS-XB43 is 46% off Long-lasting battery life, massive sound, can chain with other speakers. What's not to love in this generous Sony SRS-XB43 deal? $130 off (46%) $149 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy The Sony SRS-XB43 discounted by $131.99 Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth speaker with a 47% discount. The speaker has an IP67 rating and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. $132 off (47%) $148 $279 99 Buy at Amazon The Sony XP500 is now discounted by 25% This awesome Sony Bluetooth speaker can be yours for $100 less than usual, which is a cool 25% of its traditional price. And just when the party is starting to die off, just hit the Mega Bass button to bring it back to life! $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy The Sony SRS-XP500 gets a 25% price cut Grab from Amazon the Sony SRS-XP500 Bluetooth speaker and save $101.99 in the process. The speaker offers up to 20 hours of battery life and has an IPX4 rating. $102 off (25%) $298 $399 99 Buy at Amazon

Sony offers great audio products — the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are amazing over-ear headphones, for instance. Did the manufacturer leverage its audio know-how to also build excellent Bluetooth speakers? Of course! Not only that, the higher-tier of Sony Bluetooth speakers support the 360 Reality Audio standard, which came before and is on par with Apple's Spatial Audio.



Sonos speaker deals

Sonos Roam is a smart speaker that's 20% off The Sonos Roam SL is a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker, capable of working with Google Assistant and Alexa. It's now 20% off over at BestBuy for Cyber Monday! $32 off (20%) $127 99 $159 99 Buy at BestBuy

Sonos also makes premium speakers, even partnering with Bose on some projects. Admittedly, it's not always easy to find cheap Sonos speakers, even at sales events. Mostly, we can hope for good condition refurbished models, but who knows — maybe we will get a surprise on Cyber Monday 2022.



Anker speaker deals

Anker Soundcore: $30 OFF! Best Buy is currently offering this boombox speaker for $79.99, saving you $30. The speaker has powerful stereo sound and BassUp technology, and can play music for up to 16 hours on a single charge. $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at BestBuy Anker SoundCore Boost Compact and with a decently full bass, the Boost can play your favorite music for up to 12 hours on a single charge. On top of that, it offers water-resistance and customizable EQ. $13 off (22%) $46 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Soundcore by Anker Rave+ You can pair up to a hundred of these for the ultimate party setup, what's not to like? The Anker Rave+ offers massive 107dB sound, a true light show and, 24-hour battery life for non-stop music listening. $239 99 $279 99 Expired Anker - Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with Titanium Drivers, BassUp Technology, IPX7 Waterproof, 24h Playtime (Renewed) $70 99 $74 99 Expired

Anker is a brand that is known for chargers and cables — quality products at that, for not a lot of money. But they also make headphones and speakers that offer great value. Since they are lower- to mid-tier pricing, their discounts are usually not massive, but the price cut may be just enough to get you to finally grab one. Anker speakers sound quite decent and we would recommend them as a backup or secondary speaker, a gift, or even a main system if you get one of the pricier models.





Where to find the best speaker deals on Cyber Monday?





As we can see from the early Cyber Monday speaker deals, your best stop would be the major stores - Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, Target, Amazon, and in some cases even manufacturer websites. Some smaller retailers or local brick-and-mortar electronics stores may yet surprise us, but so far - it's the big boys.









Are there good speaker deals on Cyber Monday?





Yes, as we can already see from the early Cyber Monday speaker deals we have above! However, usually Black Friday has the better deals, and then Cyber Monday units are sold at a higher price (or sold out). But, in general, we get about $100 discounts on high-end Bluetooth speakers, so it's the perfect time to nab yourself a quality boombox for your barbecue parties!





Smaller speakers also get some love — sometimes we see a $20 off on a $50 speaker, which is almost a 50% discount. Not bad at all! Now, pick up your favorite Bluetooth speaker brand and mode, and scour through our extensive deals list here to spot it mentioned at a discount, then pull the buying trigger as the deals are unlikely to get better!