Online error cut Best Buy's price for 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL by 45%

Best Buy, whether by design or by mistake, had an amazing deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This is the top-of-the-line non-foldable Pixel model that is normally going to cost you $1,099 and up. But for one reason or another, the big box retailer was selling the 128GB model very briefly for only $599 in Obsidian and Porcelain. That is a discount of $500 or 45%. If you needed more storage, the 256GB model was priced at only $699.

There is a good possibility that the deal was the result of some sort of mistake with Best Buy's system. Typically, the company demands a trade-in accompany such a delicious deal, but there was no request that a trade-in device be included with the purchase of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The $599 price was surely the result of an online error on Best Buy's part. No sooner did the sale price appear on Best Buy's website than it disappeared and the pricing for the phone returned back to the original $1,099 and up price.

Best Buy&amp;#039;s listing for the Pixel 9 Pro XL shows an incorrrect price of $599.
Best Buy had the Pixel 9 Pro XL listed on sale for $599 but it apparently was a mistake. | Image credit-9to5Google

We wonder how many consumers had the same experience as Redditor gringao_phl who said that he had the Pixel 9 Pro XL in his Best Buy cart priced at $599. Before he had the opportunity to checkout and close on the transaction the price of the phone returned to $1,099. The speed at which Best Buy returned the phone to its original price convinces us that this was an error on the part of the retailer.

Despite having an iPhone 15 Pro Max as my daily driver, I am a Pixel fan and really enjoyed my Pixel 2 XL. My experience with the Pixel 6 Pro was not as memorable although I am happy that Google decided to continue supporting the device with Android updates through Android 17. The phone was supposed to lose support with the release of Android 15.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, in our review, we gave the phone 7.5 stars out of a possible 10. The positives we highlighted included the new design which we called stylish and durable. We even called the phone's new AI features a positive and mentioned the "fun" new ultra-wide front-facing selfie snapper.

So all we can suggest is that if you're ever in a situation like this again, go right to the checkout box and pay for the device at the low price. Don't even give it a second thought because, by the time you have that conversation with yourself about whether the deal is legit, it could be gone. And here's the thing. Once you've paid for a phone at an incorrectly posted lower price, the odds are that the retailer will honor the incorrect price.

A deal that seems too good to be true is probably too good to be true. But if you're quick enough to recognize a great deal when you see one, most companies would rather just sell you the phone for the ridiculously low price than go through the hassle of reversing your sale, canceling your bargain, and returning your money.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

