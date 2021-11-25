Best Buy is running the greatest Black Friday deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Best Buy is running the greatest Black Friday deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE0
But if you don't have anything to trade in this holiday season and don't want to spend a small fortune on a high-end iPad Air or iPad Pro alternative running Android on the software side of things, it might be a good idea to check out the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 offers available right now instead.
Said MSRP is set at $599.99, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save a cool 150 bucks and thus pay just $20 more than for an entry-level Tab S7 FE version with 4 gigs of RAM under the hood.
For $449.99, you're also getting a lot of screen real estate (namely, 12.4 inches of it), as well as a top-notch resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a razor-thin 6.3mm profile, premium aluminum and glass materials, over 10,000mAh battery capacity, blazing fast 45W charging technology, and perhaps most impressive of all, a handy S Pen included at no extra cost.
If this is not one of the overall best Black Friday tablet promotions available... a few hours before Black Friday, then we don't know what is.