Best Buy is running the greatest Black Friday deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is running the greatest Black Friday deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE
When it comes to the best Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets, we'd typically advise you to visit the device manufacturer's own website and perhaps combine the outright product discounts with additional trade-in savings.

But if you don't have anything to trade in this holiday season and don't want to spend a small fortune on a high-end iPad Air or iPad Pro alternative running Android on the software side of things, it might be a good idea to check out the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 offers available right now instead.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Various Colors, S Pen Included

$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The retailer has a very interesting Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S7 FE variant on sale at a great price that the likes of Amazon and Samsung's official US e-store cannot match... for some reason. The interesting thing about this 128GB storage configuration is that Amazon doesn't seem to sell it at all, while Samsung is still charging full price despite discounting the 64 and 256 gig models.

Said MSRP is set at $599.99, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save a cool 150 bucks and thus pay just $20 more than for an entry-level Tab S7 FE version with 4 gigs of RAM under the hood.

The aforementioned 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, mind you, is paired with a nice 6GB memory count, and although you're not exactly looking at a powerhouse here, that Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor is definitely no pushover (at least by sub-$500 standards) either.

For $449.99, you're also getting a lot of screen real estate (namely, 12.4 inches of it), as well as a top-notch resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a razor-thin 6.3mm profile, premium aluminum and glass materials, over 10,000mAh battery capacity, blazing fast 45W charging technology, and perhaps most impressive of all, a handy S Pen included at no extra cost.

If this is not one of the overall best Black Friday tablet promotions available... a few hours before Black Friday, then we don't know what is.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
25%off $450 Special BestBuy $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11

