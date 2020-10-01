Google Pixel 5 with Verizon Unlimited Plan

Google Pixel 5 with Verizon Unlimited Plan

Best Buy has the Motorola Edge 5G on sale at up to a 50 percent discount now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 01, 2020, 5:27 AM
Best Buy has the Motorola Edge 5G on sale at up to a 50 percent discount now
With competition in the upper mid-range 5G segment essentially heating up by the day right now, you shouldn't be shocked to hear the non-Plus Motorola Edge has just received yet another generous discount.

Technically priced at $700, the curvy 6.7-incher actually went up for pre-order stateside at $200 less than that as it attempted to undercut and fend off the likes of the LG Velvet, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, and OnePlus 8. Incredibly enough, the unlocked Motorola Edge 5G got an even deeper price cut with upfront activation on select carriers at Best Buy shortly after its commercial debut, and now the retailer is further sweetening those already compelling deals.

Instead of paying 500 or 700 bucks for the Snapdragon 765-powered handset, new Verizon subscribers and existing ones willing to add a new line of service to their accounts are looking at spending as little as $349.99 right now. That goes up to $449.99 for upgrading customers of both Big Red and Sprint, while those interested in activating the 5G-enabled Motorola Edge on the latter network will have to cough up $399.99.

In case you're wondering, yes, it is pretty unusual for Best Buy to sell a technically unlocked mobile device at a lower price on Verizon than Sprint, but then again, choosing the latter path of activating this phone on a carrier upon purchasing it means signing up for T-Mobile service, which many people consider quite desirable.

Finally, AT&T customers should know they can lower the $699.99 MSRP of the Motorola Edge 5G to $449.99 with a new line or altogether new account only, which is however not a mind-blowing deal considering the phone currently costs $499.99 when bought absolutely free of any and all carrier strings.

Compared to the $500 Google Pixel 4a (5G), this affordable bad boy comes with a larger and smoother 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display, as well as an unsurprisingly larger 4,500mAh battery, a thicker but also more premium aluminum frame, twice the 128 gigs internal storage space, a microSD card slot, and yes, even a headphone jack.

While the jury is still out on the real-life capabilities of the Pixel 4a (5G) dual rear-facing camera system in comparison with the no less than four imaging sensors slapped on the back of the Motorola Edge 5G, it's probably safe to say these hot new deals make the latter handset a pretty much irresistible bargain.

Related phones

edge
Motorola edge View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
$500
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

