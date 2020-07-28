Deal: Motorola Edge 5G costs as low as $399.99 at Best Buy





What you may not know is that you can save even more on the Motorola Edge if you pre-order the device from Best Buy and activate it on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.





The Edge can be yours for only $399.99 at Best Buy when you open a new line or new account on Sprint (now part of T-Mobile). If you don't need a new line or new account, the phone costs $449.99 as long as you activate it on an existing line (Sprint, Verizon, AT&T - your pick).









Just like Motorola itself, Best Buy will release the Edge this Friday, on July 31. It's unclear if the aforementioned promotional prices will be valid after July 31, when the pre-order period will end. In any case, until then, you've got two days in which this new 5G-ready Android 10 handset can be purchased at a massive discount.









Similar in design to the more expensive Edge+ , the Motorola Edge is a very elegant smartphone that sports a curved 6.7-inch OLED display. Other highlight features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory, a quad rear camera, and a 4500 mAh battery.





Our Motorola Edge review will allow you to know much more about this handset, its camera performance, and its overall strengths and weaknesses.







