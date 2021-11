Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 deals: live right now

Best Buy has now launched its Cyber Monday deals on its website.







The iPhone 13 series is discounted on the three major carriers . First off, AT&T gives a $100 discount instantly with qualified new line activation, no trade-in required. Additionally you can save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max or save up to $800 on iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini with qualified trade-in through AT&T.





Verizon offers $1,000 off on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or up to $800 off on the iPhone 13, $700 on the iPhone 13 mini with trade-in. On T-Mo, the Pro-branded models have up to $900 discount with trade-in, while the iPhone 13 and the mini -- up to $725 with trade.







On the other hand, T-Mobile has up to $540 off on the iPhone 12 with trade-in.









But Best Buy hasn't stopped there. It has also launched generous Cyber Monday discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones. Verizon is currently the most generous on premium Samsung Galaxy phones as it is offering a $1000 off with a qualified trade-in. Unlocked Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 also now have Cyber Monday discounts. T-Mobile is giving up to $725 off with trade-in on the S21 series, or $200 off without trade-in.





Without trade-in, on the Galaxy Z series, Verizon is giving up to $400 discount, T-Mo up to $400 off as well, and AT&T, up to $300 off, while with trade-in , on Verizon you can save up to $1400, on AT&T up to $1300, and on T-Mobile up to $1050. Of course keep in mind that carrier-tied offers are also linked to an eligible plan. (

Verizon is now offering the new addition to the Pixel family, the powerful Pixel 6, at a discount over at Best Buy. Motorola and OnePlus phones are also currently discounted on Best Buy for Cyber Monday. The OnePlus 9 Pro's discount is now back, although it is not as big as it was on Friday.