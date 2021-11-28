Notification Center

Deals Cyber Monday

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 deals: live right now

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: live right now
Black Friday may be behind us, but Cyber Monday 2021 deals are now live on the major retailers. These deals are as hot as the ones during Black Friday, and Best Buy has currently discounted many of its tech products, so you can still buy your favorite tech gadget for cheap.

Check out what deals we currently have on Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

Jump to section:

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on phones


Best Buy has now launched its Cyber Monday deals on its website.

The iPhone 13 series is discounted on the three major carriers. First off, AT&T gives a $100 discount instantly with qualified new line activation, no trade-in required. Additionally you can save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max or save up to $800 on iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini with qualified trade-in through AT&T.

Verizon offers $1,000 off on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or up to $800 off on the iPhone 13, $700 on the iPhone 13 mini with trade-in. On T-Mo, the Pro-branded models have up to $900 discount with trade-in, while the iPhone 13 and the mini -- up to $725 with trade.

On the other hand, T-Mobile has up to $540 off on the iPhone 12 with trade-in.

Apple iPhone 13

Verizon, up to $800 off with trade-in

$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13

AT&T, up to $800 off with trade-in

$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13

T-Mobile, Up to $725 off with qualified activation

$725 off (91%) Trade-in
$75
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

AT&T, up to $1000 off in bill credit with trade-in

$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Up to $900 off with trade-in, T-Mobile

$900 off (90%) Trade-in
$99 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Verizon, up to $1000 off with trade-in

$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Up to $900 off with trade-in, T-Mobile

$900 off (82%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 12

T-Mobile, save up to $540 with trade-in

$540 off (74%) Trade-in
$190 08
$730 08
Buy at BestBuy

But Best Buy hasn't stopped there. It has also launched generous Cyber Monday discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones. Verizon is currently the most generous on premium Samsung Galaxy phones as it is offering a $1000 off with a qualified trade-in. Unlocked Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 also now have Cyber Monday discounts. T-Mobile is giving up to $725 off with trade-in on the S21 series, or $200 off without trade-in.

Without trade-in, on the Galaxy Z series, Verizon is giving up to $400 discount, T-Mo up to $400 off as well, and AT&T, up to $300 off, while with trade-in, on Verizon you can save up to $1400, on AT&T up to $1300, and on T-Mobile up to $1050. Of course keep in mind that carrier-tied offers are also linked to an eligible plan. (all rules to these offers here).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Verizon, up to $1000 on S21 series off with trade-in

$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Verizon, up to $1000 on S21 series off with trade-in

$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21

Verizon, up to $1000 on S21 series off with trade-in

$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

T-Mobile, Save up to $725 with trade-in, $200 off without trade-in

$250 off (21%) Trade-in
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21+

T-Mobile, Save up to $725 with trade-in, $200 off without trade-in

$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21

T-Mobile, Save up to $725 with trade-in, $200 off without trade-in

$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Verizon, up to $1400 off with trade-in, up to $400 without trade-in

$400 off (22%) Trade-in
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

AT&T, up to $1300 off with trade-in, up to $300 off without trade-in

$300 off (17%)
$1499 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Unlocked

$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

T-Mobile, save up to $1,050 trade-in, save up to $400 without trade-in

$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Verizon, up to $1000 off with trade-in

$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Unlocked

$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Check out all the rules for the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 series trade-in offers here.

Verizon is now offering the new addition to the Pixel family, the powerful Pixel 6, at a discount over at Best Buy. Motorola and OnePlus phones are also currently discounted on Best Buy for Cyber Monday. The OnePlus 9 Pro's discount is now back, although it is not as big as it was on Friday.

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on tablets and iPad


Best Buy has some Cyber Monday deals on some Samsung Galaxy Tab models. Select Microsoft Surface models are also discounted, as well as several models from Amazon's Fire series of budget-friendly tablets. Best Buy doesn't currently have any iPad discounts, unfortunately.

Here are the deals that are currently live right now:

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on smartwatches


In terms of smartwatches, Best Buy has also now launched generous Cyber Monday discounts. Models from the Galaxy Watch series, Fitbit and Garmin are now getting Cyber Monday discounts. Entry-level Apple Watch SE and the affordable Apple Watch Series 3 are also discounted (and with them, you also get 6 months of free Apple Fitness+).

The new and premium Apple Watch Series 7 appears with a trade-in offer: you can get up to $200 off with trade-in.

Discounts are available for models from the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 3 series right now.

In terms Best Buy Cyber Monday deals available for Fitbit, Fossil, or Garmin, the retailer also has what to offer us right now. Please note that at this time, deals change every couple of days, so if the model you want is in the list below, don't hesitate for too long as the deal might expire.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

Trade-in offer : up to $200 off with trade-in

$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)

+ 6 months Apple Fitness+ free

$30 off (15%)
$169
$199
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

$50 off (13%)
$329 99
$379 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Stainless steel

$220 off (55%)
$179 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Fitbit Versa 2

$60 off (33%)
$119 95
$179 95
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Instinct Solar Surf

$150 off (33%)
$299 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Venu Sq

$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Instinct Solar

$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Forerunner 245

$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Forerunner 45

$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Fēnix 6X Pro Solar

$250 off (26%)
$699 99
$949 99
Buy at BestBuy

Fossil Gen 5

$116 off (39%)
$179
$295
Buy at BestBuy

Fossil Gen 5e

$90 off (36%)
$159
$249
Buy at BestBuy

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on headphones and earbuds


The Cyber Monday deals on Best Buy live now also cover earbuds and headphones. Keep in mind that as the deals on smartwatches, these deals are also temporary and some of them might expire quite soon.

Apple AirPods Max

$70 off (13%)
$479
$549
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case)

$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

$40 off (25%)
$119 99
$159 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio 3

$180 off (51%)
$169 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Buds

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony WH-1000XM4

$102 off (29%)
$248
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Open Box

$120 off (40%)
$179
$299
Buy at BestBuy

Jabra Elite 85t

$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser MOMENTUM

$150 off (38%)
$249 98
$399 98
Buy at BestBuy

As you can see, Cyber Monday discounts are present on the AirPods, the AirPods Max, some of Samsung Galaxy Buds model, and other popular brands' earbuds and over-the-ear headphones like Bose, Sennheiser, and Beats By Dre.

Also read:

