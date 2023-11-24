Black Friday Galaxy phone deals 2023: Save big on Samsung phones this year!
The barrage of Black Friday Galaxy phone deals has been unleashed onto us, but unlike regular deluges, this one is quite beneficial, as it lets you save big! The entire portfolio of Galaxy phones is available at lower prices, including this and last year's foldables, the entire Galaxy S23 Series, and plenty of models from the Galaxy A family.
For example, you can get a new Samsung foldable device for between $200 and $500 less on Amazon. Regarding the flagship models that are not foldable, the S23 Ultra is discounted by $300, and the standard model is available for $100 less. As usual, Samsung offers the greatest trade-in offers on Galaxy phones. This year, you may take advantage of the Samsung Store App to save as much as $1,450 on the Z Fold 5.
Samsung phones aren't the only devices you can get for cheap this event. Many other amazing Black Friday phone deals are up for grabs at this very moment, and there's no shortage of head-turning Black Friday Pixel deals to splurge on.
Don't forget that many Black Friday iPhone deals should go live today — these are elusive and only pop up during the peak hours of a sales event. Samsung's tablets and smartwatches are already enjoying some Black Friday love, so you can find Black Friday Galaxy Tab deals and Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals here and there.
These are the three best Galaxy phone deals so far
Black Friday Galaxy S23 deals
As usual, the official retailer has prepared some smashing deals on its own, this time only available through the Samsung Store app. Install it right away if you want to save up to $1100 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That's right! The phone is 25% cheaper at the app, and trade-ins help you save an extra up to $800.
Over at Amazon, you can save $300 on the S23 Ultra, or snag the S23+ at 20% off. The Galaxy S23 FE also got its price tag reduced this Black Friday, so you can now get it at $200 off. Best Buy has prepared a bundle deal on the same device, selling it alongside the Galaxy Buds FE for $250 less.
Need a carrier plan to go with your Galaxy phone? In that case, safely pick AT&T's superb offer on the Galaxy S23 FE, which now sells at a monthly price of just $0.99 with a select plan. Over at Verizon, you can snag the S23+ FOR FREE, but you need to provide an eligible trade-in and select an eligible Unlimited plan to take advantage.
Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 deals
Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both heavily discounted at Amazon this Black Friday. So, if you're after the clamshell foldable, you can get it with massive 512GB of storage for $300 less. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a $500 markdown at the merchant.
Then again, if you have something to offer as a trade-in, we suggest you go ahead and download the Samsung Store App. Here, you can get the Z Fold 5 at $1,450 off with a trade-in, or scoop up the clamshell foldable for just $149.99 with a trade-in! As always, Samsung's offers are more than generous!
What about last year's foldable phones? Well, you're definitely in luck if you're looking for the Z Flip 4. This smartphone now arrives for just $299.88 at Best Buy with a plan by Verizon, a discount of $700! Samsung's other foldable phone of last year, the Z Fold 4, is also discounted right now on Best Buy.
Black Friday deals on Galaxy S22
Of course, Samsung's cell phone Black Friday deals aren't available on new and hot models only. Currently, the vanilla Galaxy S22 is discounted by 25% at Amazon. If you're after the mightiest of all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can find one with a carrier subscription on Best Buy. This deal lets you save a total of $700 on this highly capable device over 36 months.
Don't need carrier subscription? Well, if you have something to trade in, go ahead and take advantage of Samsung.com's trade-in offer on the 512GB configuration. It lets you save up to $525 on this highly capable device. Best Buy also sells the vanilla Galaxy S22 with a carrier plan by Verizon at $250 off. Check out the top Black Friday offers on Galaxy S22 models.
Black Friday promotions on Galaxy A Series
While there aren't many Black Friday Samsung phone deals on the Galaxy A Series right now, you can still get the Galaxy A54 or the Galaxy A53 on the cheap. Just in time for this year's Black Friday, Amazon lets you save $125 on the Galaxy A54. The Galaxy A53, on the other hand, is now $60 off on Amazon, with no trade-ins required.
As for prepaid devices, we found one available at Walmart. It's the Galaxy A14, which is locked to AT&T and arrives at $51 off its price tag. At the same merchant, you can also get the Galaxy A04s for a tad under $120, a superb offer for those on a truly limited budget.
