Black Friday Galaxy phone deals 2023: Save big on Samsung phones this year!

Galaxy S23 Series, and plenty of models from the Galaxy A family. The barrage of Black Friday Galaxy phone deals has been unleashed onto us, but unlike regular deluges, this one is quite beneficial, as it lets you save big! The entire portfolio of Galaxy phones is available at lower prices, including this and last year's foldables, the entireSeries, and plenty of models from the Galaxy A family.





For example, you can get a new Samsung foldable device for between $200 and $500 less on Amazon. Regarding the flagship models that are not foldable, the S23 Ultra is discounted by $300, and the standard model is available for $100 less. As usual, Samsung offers the greatest trade-in offers on Galaxy phones. This year, you may take advantage of the Samsung Store App to save as much as $1,450 on the Z Fold 5 . For example, you can get a new Samsung foldable device for between $200 and $500 less on Amazon. Regarding the flagship models that are not foldable, the S23 Ultra is discounted by $300, and the standard model is available for $100 less. As usual, Samsung offers the greatest trade-in offers on Galaxy phones. This year, you may take advantage of the Samsung Store App to save as much as $1,450 on the













These are the three best Galaxy phone deals so far

Save 20% on the Z Flip 5 256GB at Amazon for Black Friday The latest flip foldable phone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is currently down by $200 at Amazon, bringing its overall price just below the $800 mark. If you were waiting to get an awesome foldable phone for a much more affordable price, now is the time! We are talking 8 gigs of RAM, as well as the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and of course that huge cover display on the outside. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): Save a whopping $333 at Amazon! Arguably the best Android smartphone in 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can now be yours at $333 off on Amazon. It has an awesome camera, awesome performance, awesome features, now at $300 off! It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that this one is miles better than the technically more advanced Galaxy Z Fold 5. $333 off (28%) $867 23 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,450 off via the Samsung Store App If you download the Samsung Store App, you can save up to $1450 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 5. Via the app, the smartphone is available at 25% off its price tag, and you can get an extra $1,000 off as a trade-in credit. This is an exclusive offer that can only be found at the manufacturer's mobile app, so make sure you download it to get the most out of every penny spent. $1450 off (81%) Trade-in $350 24 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung

Jump to:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Galaxy S22

Galaxy A Series

Black Friday Galaxy S23 deals





As usual, the official retailer has prepared some smashing deals on its own, this time only available through the Samsung Store app. Install it right away if you want to save up to $1100 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra . That's right! The phone is 25% cheaper at the app, and trade-ins help you save an extra up to $800.





Over at Amazon, you can save $300 on the S23 Ultra , or snag the S23+ at 20% off. The Galaxy S23 FE also got its price tag reduced this Black Friday, so you can now get it at $200 off. Best Buy has prepared a bundle deal on the same device, selling it alongside the Galaxy Buds FE for $250 less.





Need a carrier plan to go with your Galaxy phone ? In that case, safely pick AT&T's superb offer on the Galaxy S23 FE , which now sells at a monthly price of just $0.99 with a select plan. Over at Verizon , you can snag the S23+ FOR FREE, but you need to provide an eligible trade-in and select an eligible Unlimited plan to take advantage.





Awesome deal! Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $99.99! Install the Samsung Store App to get $300 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Plus, trading in old devices helps you get up to $800 extra off, meaning your total savings for this smartphone can amount to $1100 with a suitable trade-in, which is easily one of the most awesome deals we've seen this Black Friday! $1100 off (92%) Trade-in $99 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, 512GB: now $300 off on Amazon This Black Friday, you can Go Max and still enjoy a pretty cool $300 discount! The incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now selling on Amazon at 22% off. This smartphone offers blazing-fast performance and boasts an incredible camera setup. $300 off (22%) $1079 99 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, 256GB: now $300 off at Amazon Don't need the extra space? No worries, you can still save $300 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The model with 256GB of available space for all your selfies and favorite videos is now available on Amazon at a 25% cheaper price, allowing you to touch upon Samsung flagship-grade perfection at a much more affordable price. $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23+, 256GB: save $200 this Black Friday on Amazon If you're looking for a model from the Galaxy S23 series but don't intend to splurge on the mightiest of all, the S23+ might be a suitable alternative. This smartphone has enough horsepower to handle most things you throw at it. The device is 5G-enabled and also boasts an impressive camera setup. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23+ down to $0 with plan and trade-in at Verizon The mid-sized Galaxy phone can be yours FOR FREE, provided that you get a Verizon Unlimited plan and have a qualifying trade-in ready. That's decidedly an awesome offer you shouldn't neglect if you have a spare phone in good condition and need a carrier plan to go with your new Galaxy phone. $28 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $27 77 Buy at Verizon Galaxy S23 FE: save $200 this Black Friday on Amazon Another smashing Black Friday deal on Amazon lets you save an amazing $200 on the Galaxy S23 FE. This smartphone has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, making it an incredible choice at $200 off its price tag. Get it now. $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 FE just $1 per month at AT&T One of Samsung's best phones of the year, the amazing Galaxy S23 FE, is now available for just $0.99 a month, down from $16.67. This is an amazing Black Friday offer, with 128GB available and requiring a qualified service! At such an amazing price, the Galaxy S23 FE is a no-miss! Take advantage of AT&T's online offer now. $16 off (94%) $0 99 /mo $16 67 Buy at AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23, 128GB: save $100 this Black Friday on Amazon The Galaxy S23 is now $100 off on Amazon, just in time for Black Friday. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the super-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, a veery decent camera setup, and more. Get it now and save big! $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23, 256GB + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $230 on Amazon If you get the vanilla Galaxy S23 alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can now save $230. The bundle costs $60 less than buying both items separately, so don't hesitate to pull the trigger on this awesome Black Friday deal at Amazon if you like the bundle. $230 off (21%) $859 98 $1089 99 Buy at Amazon Bundle up and save $250 on Best Buy for Galaxy S23 FE 128GB + Galaxy Buds FE Best Buy has prepared a tempting offer for those who want a pair of earbuds with their S23 FE. The merchant now sells a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 FE alongside the Galaxy Buds FE for $250 less! That's an awesome Black Friday deal for a decidedly good phone, so don't miss out. $250 off (36%) $449 98 $699 98 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 deals





Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a $500 markdown at the merchant. Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both heavily discounted at Amazon this Black Friday. So, if you're after the clamshell foldable, you can get it with massive 512GB of storage for $300 less. Theboasts a $500 markdown at the merchant.





Then again, if you have something to offer as a trade-in, we suggest you go ahead and download the Samsung Store App. Here, you can get the Z Fold 5 at $1,450 off with a trade-in, or scoop up the clamshell foldable for just $149.99 with a trade-in! As always, Samsung's offers are more than generous!





foldable phones ? Well, you're definitely in luck if you're looking for the Z Flip 4. This smartphone now arrives for just $299.88 at Best Buy with a plan by Verizon , a discount of $700! Samsung's other foldable phone of last year, the What about last year's? Well, you're definitely in luck if you're looking for the Z Flip 4. This smartphone now arrives for just $299.88 at Best Buy with a plan by, a discount of $700! Samsung's otherof last year, the Z Fold 4 , is also discounted right now on Best Buy.





It's a deal, it's a STEAL! Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,450 off via the Samsung Store App If you download the Samsung Store App, you can save up to $1450 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 5. Via the app, the smartphone is available at 25% off its price tag, and you can get an extra $1,000 off as a trade-in credit. This is an exclusive offer that can only be found at the manufacturer's mobile app, so make sure you download it to get the most out of every penny spent. $1450 off (81%) Trade-in $350 24 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: up to $850 off via the Samsung Store App Download the Samsung Store App if you want to save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This not-too-shabby smartphone is 25% off via the app, but if you trade in your old phone, you can get an extra $600 as a trade-in credit, which brings the price tag enticingly low. $850 off (85%) Trade-in $149 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now $500 on Amazon! Fans of foldable smartphones shouldn't miss out on this epic Black Friday offer. The incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 now goes for $500 less than usual on Amazon. With two displays, a very decent camera system, and awesome performance, this one is certainly worthy for consideration by tech enthusiasts. Get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at this awesome price while the deal's still up. $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 5, 256GB: save $200 on Amazon this Black Friday The Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage is deeply discounted this Black Friday, making it an incredible choice for bargain hunters. If you're after clamshell foldable excellence by Samsung (and don't care much for the 512GB model), definitely go for this deal. At that price, the phone is a steal! $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 5, 512GB, Graphite: Score $221 off on Amazon If you're into clamshell foldable phones, get your hands on the beautiful Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an epic $225 off its price tag. The smartphone with 512GB of storage is designed to catch the eye with its modern design. Take advantage of this incredible Black Friday deal at Amazon while you can. $221 off (20%) $898 98 $1119 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB (Verizon): NOW $700 OFF on Best Buy Don't mind getting last year's clamshell foldable? Well, you're in for MASSIVE savings! Right now, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a plan by Verizon for $700 less over 36 months. The smartphone costs just $8.33/mo over 36 months. Even though it's last year's model, the Z Flip 4 has an impressive spec list that makes it a good choice (especially at that unbeatable price.) $700 off (70%) $299 88 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Amazon sells the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $260 off Galaxy Z Fold 4 now goes at Amazon for $260 less than usual. This is the model with 256GB of storage, meaning you'll have plenty of space for those super cool selfies. Although it was released last year, the device still provides a lot of value for money. Get it now and save, $260 off (25%) $799 99 $1059 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4, 512GB (Verizon): NOW $750 OFF on Best Buy How about this one? The Z Fold 5 with massive storage now arrives at an unbeatable price on Best Buy, just in time for Black Friday. The foldable phone is locked to Verizon and can be bought for $32.49/mo over 36 months, allowing you to save a total of $750. One-time payments are allowed, too. $750 off (39%) $1169 99 $1919 88 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday deals on Galaxy S22





Of course, Samsung's cell phone Black Friday deals aren't available on new and hot models only. Currently, the vanilla Galaxy S22 is discounted by 25% at Amazon. If you're after the mightiest of all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra , you can find one with a carrier subscription on Best Buy. This deal lets you save a total of $700 on this highly capable device over 36 months.





Don't need carrier subscription? Well, if you have something to trade in, go ahead and take advantage of Samsung.com's trade-in offer on the 512GB configuration. It lets you save up to $525 on this highly capable device. Best Buy also sells the vanilla Galaxy S22 with a carrier plan by Don't need carrier subscription? Well, if you have something to trade in, go ahead and take advantage of Samsung.com's trade-in offer on the 512GB configuration. It lets you save up to $525 on this highly capable device. Best Buy also sells the vanilla Galaxy S22 with a carrier plan by Verizon at $250 off. Check out the top Black Friday offers on Galaxy S22 models.





128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra (Verizon): Save 58% at Best Buy The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available at Best Buy for a substantial 58% less than its retail price when you sign up with Verizon, provided you don't mind buying a new smartphone with a carrier plan. Over a 36-month period, the phone only costs $13.88/month, saving you a grand total of $700! $19 off (58%) $13 88 /mo $33 33 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB): Save $110 at Walmart Over at Walmart, you can get the fully unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB of internal storage space for $110 off its price tag. The smartphone may have been released last year, but it remains a top choice for Android users even today. $110 off (11%) $890 $999 99 Buy at Walmart Go max with 512GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and save up to $525 with a trade-in The Galaxy S22 Ultra with huge storage capacity of 512GB is also available at a lower price this Black Friday. Right now, the official store is letting you save up to $525 as a trade-in credit on this superb smartphone. Get it now and enjoy your savings. $525 off (38%) Trade-in $874 99 $1399 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22+, 128GB: save $255 at Walmart this Black Friday Last year's Galaxy S22+ is now discounted by as much as $255 at Walmart. This is still one of the best Android phones on the market, so you should be more than happy with your choice. The 5G-enabled phone can shoot videos in 8K and boasts a premium design. Take advantage now of this awesome Black Friday deal at Walmart. $255 off (31%) $571 18 $826 Buy at Walmart Save $662.70 on the Galaxy S22+ in White this Black Friday If you're a fan of light-colored smartphones (and cool discounts), we suggest you treat yourself to Walmart's amazing online-only Black Friday deal on the S22+ in White. Right now, the 128GB configuration sells for $662.70 less than usual! $663 off (60%) $435 $1097 70 Buy at Walmart Galaxy S22+, 128GB: save $300 on Best Buy We found another tempting offer on the Galaxy S22+. This one is now live at Best Buy and lets you snag the model with 128GB of storage for $300 less than usual. This is a fully unlocked model. Keep in mind that trade-ins help you get a better price for the phone. What's even better is that you can claim the discount even if you don't activate your phone right away. $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22, 256GB: now 25% off on Amazon this Black Friday If you're looking for a white-colored Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S22 in White may be suitable for you. Although last year's model, the vanilla Galaxy S22 still packs a punch. Get it now and save 25% on Amazon. The handset is available in limited quantities, so you might want to order soon. $211 off (25%) $638 99 $849 99 Buy at Amazon (Verizon) Galaxy S22, 128GB: save $250 at Best Buy this Black Friday Best Buy is having an equally appealing offer on the vanilla Galaxy S22. The merchant is selling a model with 128GB and a carrier plan by Verizon for just $12.49/mo over 36 months, letting you save a total of $250. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you get an even better price for this smartphone. Don't miss out on this cool Black Friday offer. $250 off (36%) $449 64 $699 84 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday promotions on Galaxy A Series





Samsung phone deals on the Galaxy A Series right now, you can still get the Galaxy A53 , on the other hand, is now $60 off on Amazon, with no trade-ins required. While there aren't many Black Fridaydeals on the Galaxy A Series right now, you can still get the Galaxy A54 or the Galaxy A53 on the cheap. Just in time for this year's Black Friday, Amazon lets you save $125 on the Galaxy A54. The, on the other hand, is now $60 off on Amazon, with no trade-ins required.





As for prepaid devices, we found one available at Walmart. It's the Galaxy A14, which is locked to AT&T and arrives at $51 off its price tag. At the same merchant, you can also get the Galaxy A04s for a tad under $120, a superb offer for those on a truly limited budget.





The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is $125 off on Amazon Amazon prepared an awesome deal on the Galaxy A54. The midranger with a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage, and a decent processor can now be yours at a whopping $125 off on Amazon. That's decidedly a good offer, given that this is one of the best midrange devices on the market right now. With a powerful processor under the hood and a large 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging, it has everything you could be looking for. Don't miss out on this Black Friday offer. $125 off (28%) $324 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon Straight Talk Galaxy A54 5G: save 50% at Walmart this Black Friday Don't mind purchasing a pre-paid phone? No worries! Walmart's got you covered. It now sells the amazing Galaxy A54 5G at 50% off, allowing you to save as much as $140 on this highly capable mid-ranger. It boasts a beautiful 6.4-inch display and offers decent performance. An irresistible deal you shouldn't miss out on, in our opinion. $140 off (50%) $139 $279 Buy at Walmart Save $60 on the Galaxy A53 5G this Black Friday on Amazon The Galaxy A53 is another incredible option for those seeking a new Galaxy A smartphone on the cheap this Black Friday. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts expandable storage, too, and runs on Android 12 out of the box. The phone is now available on Amazon at $60 off for Black Friday. $60 off (13%) $390 $449 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy A23 5G: save 12% this Black Friday on Amazon The 2022-released Galaxy A23 5G is also discounted on Amazon this Black Friday. The device has a 6.6-inch display, a wide-lens camera, and 64GB of internal storage. The device has an awesome 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Get it and save 12% on Amazon. $35 off (12%) $264 58 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A23 5G on Straight Talk: Save 25% right now! This Black Friday, Walmart is offering a discount on the Galaxy A23 5G too It should be noted that this phone is locked to Straight Talk and is prepaid, but hopefully, this isn't a dealbreaker preventing you from making use of the otherwise awesome deal. The phone includes 64GB of internal storage, a wide-lens camera, and a 6.6-inch display. With Gorilla Glass 5 onboard, the smartphone is prepared for anything! Get it and save 25% on Walmart. $50 off (25%) $149 $199 Buy at Walmart Galaxy A14 5G: save $50 this Black Friday on Walmart We also found a prepaid Galaxy A14 with 64GB of storage space at an incredible price. The model is locked to AT&T and can now be yours for just $129, allowing you to save $51 on this affordable device. Take advantage of the cool Black Friday deal at Walmart. $51 off (28%) $129 $179 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy A13, 32GB (AT&T): now $49 off on Walmart The Galaxy A13 is now available at Walmart as a prepaid device. This one is locked to AT&T and comes at a $49 cheaper price. That's decidedly appreciated, especially considering the fact that the phone is very affordable to begin with. The Galaxy A13 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 32GB of expandable storage, and a Quad 50MP camera system. $49 off (45%) $59 88 $109 Buy at Walmart Galaxy A04s: now just $117.70 at Walmart for Black Friday The entry-level Galaxy A04s is now available at Walmart for less than $120. That's a good deal given the fact that this smartphone comes with a fast car charger and features a 50MP triple camera. This is a fully unlocked smartphone. $31 off (21%) $117 70 $149 Buy at Walmart



