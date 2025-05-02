Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Dish has just announced it has reached an agreement with Mereo Network to sell its fiber business for an undisclosed sum. The move is meant to boost Dish’s efforts to continue to deploy its 5G network, which proves to be a challenge.

Owned by Echo Star, Dish Network also owns Boost Mobile prepaid carrier, which benefits the most from the national 5G network that Dish has been trying to deploy for the last couple of years.

Dish Network’s fiber business was relatively small but enticing enough for Mereo Networks to want to acquire it. According to the latter, Dish Fiber is present in 33 US states and serves around 25,000 residential units.

On the other hand, Mereo Networks had more than 55,000 connected residents, and it’s been considered one of the largest bulk service providers with strategic partnerships in 23 states across the country.

With the acquisition of Dish Fiber, Mereo now serves over 80,000 residential units and increases its footprint to 37 states. Overall, this seems like a very good deal for Mereo, even though the money it paid to acquire Dish Fiber hasn’t been disclosed yet.

The acquisition of DISH Fiber represents a transformational milestone for our business. DISH Fiber is highly complementary to Mereo and allows us to pair their impressive scale with our industry-leading customer service model. Our combined capabilities position Mereo Fiber to set a new bar for what communities should expect from a connectivity partner - performance, reliability, and personal service at every touchpoint.

– said Matt Ostrega, CEO of Mereo Fiber, May 2025.

Mereo Networks announced it will become Mereo Fiber following the acquisition of Dish Fiber | Image credit: Mereo Fiber

As part of the deal, Mereo Networks announced that it will rebrand as Mereo Fiber, which will probably make more sense for what this company strives to do: deliver high-performance fiber connectivity.

As per Mereo’s announcement, customers, property owners, and partners of both companies can expect “a seamless transition and a greater focus on delivering cutting-edge fiber solutions to high-density communities.”

For the unaware, Mereo Fiber is backed by Macquarie Capital, WaveDivision Capital and Freedom 3 Capital since November 2023.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
