Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment

Mereo Networks announced it will become Mereo Fiber following the acquisition of Dish Fiber | Image credit: Mereo Fiber

As part of the deal, Mereo Networks announced that it will rebrand as Mereo Fiber, which will probably make more sense for what this company strives to do: deliver high-performance fiber connectivity.As per Mereo’s announcement, customers, property owners, and partners of both companies can expect “a seamless transition and a greater focus on delivering cutting-edge fiber solutions to high-density communities.”For the unaware, Mereo Fiber is backed by Macquarie Capital, WaveDivision Capital and Freedom 3 Capital since November 2023.