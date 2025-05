TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive

TikTok's rocky ride with Western governments isn't slowing down. While all eyes are on its uncertain future in the US over national security concerns , the app is now facing new heat in the European Union. After years of being accused of potentially exposing personal data to China, the pressure is mounting once again.The EU has just hit the platform with a big €530 million fine (around $600 million when directly converted) after a long-running investigation found that TikTok's data transfers to China violated strict EU privacy rules.Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), which oversees TikTok in the EU since its European HQ is in Dublin, said the app wasn't transparent enough about where user data was being sent and didn't do enough to protect it from access by Chinese staff. TikTok has six months to fix the issues.