Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 deals: Door-buster deals and discounts galore

Right now AT&T offers some of the best Black Friday discounts on Galaxy phones, iPhones, and other gadgets. And to spice things up, AT&T 's incredible BOGO deals can even provide you with a device for free. Now, let's see what the virtual shelves at AT&T are stacked with!





Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 phone deals available right now





AT&T has a ton of great deals on phones this year, including a multitude of BOGO deals and markdowns on the hot Galaxy and iPhone flagships. Most of these deals call for a qualifying trade-in and might also require you to open a new line on an eligible 5G plan.









Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 smartwatch deals right now





BOGO deals are usually associated with phones, but this year AT&T is betting heavily on BOGO deals on smartwatches, making it super enticing to score a wearable on the carrier.





APPLE WATCH ULTRA + WATCH SE Buy the Apple Watch Ultra and receive the Apple Watch SE for free! Yes, just open this deal page and click on "Available Offers" to learn the exact condition to get an extra Apple Watch this Black Friday, perhaps to surprise a loved one with it, for the holidays? $0 off (0%) Gift $799 99 $799 99 Buy at AT&T APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 45MM + WATCH SE Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm and receive the Apple Watch SE for free! Like the deal above, this is perfect if you wish to buy a new Apple Watch, but also to get an extra one to gift to a loved one! A great gift - for free! What's better than this? $0 off (0%) Gift $530 $530 Buy at AT&T APPLE WATCH SE 2ND GEN + WATCH SE Buy the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen and receive the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen for free! $0 off (0%) Gift $299 99 $299 99 Buy at AT&T APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 45MM + WATCH SE Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm and get the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen for free! $0 off (0%) Gift $479 99 $479 99 Buy at AT&T GALAXY WATCH 5 44MM BOGO! Buy one Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on AT&T and you will get up to $430 off on a second unit, making this a superb BOGO deal. $180 off (50%) BOGO $179 99 $359 99 Buy at AT&T GALAXY WATCH 5 40MM BOGO! AT&T also has a similar BOGO deal on the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, a superb wearable and a great deal! $165 off (50%) BOGO $164 99 $329 99 Buy at AT&T GOOGLE PIXEL WATCH BOGO! The Google Pixel Watch on AT&T is currently part of an excellent buy-one-get-one deal! $200 off (50%) BOGO $199 99 $399 99 Buy at AT&T



