Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 deals: Door-buster deals and discounts galore

Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 deals
Black Friday 2022 has officially started, and the big shopping event deals from AT&T are live! As usual, one can never shop too early for Black Friday, so if we've learned one thing for these deals is to act quick when you see something good, because you don't know for how much longer it's going to be there!

Right now AT&T offers some of the best Black Friday discounts on Galaxy phones, iPhones, and other gadgets. And to spice things up, AT&T's incredible BOGO deals can even provide you with a device for free. Now, let's see what the virtual shelves at AT&T are stacked with!

Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 phone deals available right now


AT&T has a ton of great deals on phones this year, including a multitude of BOGO deals and markdowns on the hot Galaxy and iPhone flagships. Most of these deals call for a qualifying trade-in and might also require you to open a new line on an eligible 5G plan.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 NOW $1359 OFF!

Save a hefty $1359 off your new Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now via this Black Friday deal! It does require trade-in, but nonetheless, this is a pretty expensive foldable phone normally, so if you have an eligible device to trade, why not take advantage, and get it the Z Fold 4 at up to 70% off?
$1350 off (70%) Trade-in
$569
$1919
Buy at AT&T

Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1350 OFF at Samsung!

If you want to save $1350 on the Z Fold 4, now is the time to act! To make the most of this deal, you need to trade-in. Big time! But in case you have the right handset to sacrifice, this an alluring deal for the Z Fold 4!
$1350 off (70%) Trade-in
$569 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 $750 OFF!

This phone is flippin' trendy! And now that Black Friday is on, you can get the Z Flip 4 for $750 less on AT&T right now! Trade-in is required, but this is pretty standard with such massive discounts.
$750 off (71%) Trade-in
$309 99
$1059 99
Buy at AT&T

Galaxy Z Flip 4 DOWN TO $309.99!

Get the Z Flip 4 for $750 off. This deal goes through Samsung.com and requires a trade-in.
$750 off (71%) Trade-in
$309 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA NOW $825 OFF!

Save a massive $825 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra on AT&T! Let's repeat: save a massive $825 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra on AT&T! Do you have your trade-in device ready?
$825 off (69%) Trade-in
$375
$1200
Buy at AT&T

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA NOW $200 OFF!

Save massive $825 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra on Best Buy!
$200 off (17%)
$999
$1199
Buy at BestBuy

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 PLUS NOW $650 OFF WITH TRADE-IN!

$650 off the Galaxy S22+ certainly sounds appealing, act fast!
$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$350
$1000
Buy at AT&T

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22+ DISCOUNTED BY $200 AT BEST BUY

This deal brings the price of the Galaxy S22+ down by $200 over at Best Buy.
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at BestBuy

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 NOW $475 OFF!

Save $475 on the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 right now! And the 'regular' Galaxy S22 is just such a sweet device: nicely compact, super convenient to use, and above all – viciously powerful in pretty much every dimension!
$475 off (59%) Trade-in
$325
$800
Buy at AT&T

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 — $150 OFF AT BEST BUY

Score $150 savings on the Galaxy S22 when you purchase it on Best Buy with AT&T. The Galaxy S22 is a wonderful, compact flagship with a powerful camera system, premium build and superb performance!
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

APPLE IPHONE 14 PRO MAX NOW 73% OFF!

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for up to &800 off with an eligible trade-in
$22 off (73%) Trade-in
$8 34 /mo
$30 56
Buy at AT&T

GALAXY S21 FE NOW FOR JUST $5/MO!

The Galaxy S21 FE can be yours for just $5 a month with an eligible plan!
$14 off (74%)
$5 /mo
$19 45
Buy at AT&T

AT&T GALAXY S21 FE via Best Buy — Save $150

The AT&T version of the Galaxy S21 FE gets a nice $150 price cut when you but it via Best Buy.
$4 off (21%)
$15 27 /mo
$19 45
Buy at BestBuy

APPLE IPHONE 14 NOW FREE WITH TRADE-IN!

The base iPhone 14 can be yours for free with an eligible trade-in (at least $130 in value). Apple's new iPhone 14 may not have the 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, but who cares? It's still has a remarkably powerful performance, camera and battery capabilities, and aren't these the most important features for a smartphone?
$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$799 99
Buy at AT&T

APPLE IPHONE 14 PLUS NOW $800 OFF!

AT&T let's you grab the iPhone 14 Plus for up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in. You read that right: $800! The iPhone 14 Plus is a very interesting product that keeps the core functionalities of the base iPhone 14... and then adds a giant screen and battery! Talk about doubling down on the essentials!
$800 off (89%) Trade-in
$99 99
$899 99
Buy at AT&T

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRO NOW 85% OFF WITH TRADE-IN AND PLAN!

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in.
$22 off (85%) Trade-in
$3 89 /mo
$26 12
Buy at AT&T

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRО FREE WITH TRADE-IN!

Starting on 11/24, the Pixel 7 Pro can be yours for free with an eligible trade-in and plan!
$26 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$26 12
Buy at AT&T

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRO $150 OFF AT BEST BUY

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by a sweet $150 at big box retailer Best Buy.
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Buy at BestBuy

PIXEL 7 NOW FREE WITH TRADE-IN!

The Pixel 7 is now free with trade-in and eligible unlimited service! Act while supplies last!
$739 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$739
Buy at AT&T

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 NOW 100% OFF!

The base 128GB version of the Galaxy S22 is now basically free with an eligible trade-in! WOW!
$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$799 99
Buy at AT&T

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 NOW 80% OFF!

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now $800 off in AT&T's early Black Friday deals.
$22 off (80%) Trade-in
$5 56 /mo
$27 78
Buy at AT&T

GALAXY Z FLIP 3 NOW $5/MO!

Get the superb Z Flip 3 foldable for just $5 a month, no trade-in required! Requires an eligible plan.
$20 off (80%)
$5 /mo
$25
Buy at AT&T

IPHONE 13 FOR JUST $5/MO!

The iPhone 13 can be yours for just $5 a month with an eligible unlimited service.
$15 off (75%)
$5 /mo
$20 28
Buy at AT&T

IPHONE 12 MINI NOW $1/MO!

No trade-in is required for this superb deal on the iPhone 12 mini!
$17 off (94%)
$1 /mo
$17 50
Buy at AT&T

MOTO EDGE NOW $5/MO WITH PLAN!

Pssst, want to get the Moto Edge for just $5 a month? Just pick one of the eligible plans and you're good to go!
$9 off (64%)
$5 /mo
$13 89
Buy at AT&T

Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 smartwatch deals right now


BOGO deals are usually associated with phones, but this year AT&T is betting heavily on BOGO deals on smartwatches, making it super enticing to score a wearable on the carrier. 

APPLE WATCH ULTRA + WATCH SE

Buy the Apple Watch Ultra and receive the Apple Watch SE for free! Yes, just open this deal page and click on "Available Offers" to learn the exact condition to get an extra Apple Watch this Black Friday, perhaps to surprise a loved one with it, for the holidays?
$0 off (0%) Gift
$799 99
$799 99
Buy at AT&T

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 45MM + WATCH SE

Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm and receive the Apple Watch SE for free! Like the deal above, this is perfect if you wish to buy a new Apple Watch, but also to get an extra one to gift to a loved one! A great gift - for free! What's better than this?
$0 off (0%) Gift
$530
$530
Buy at AT&T

APPLE WATCH SE 2ND GEN + WATCH SE

Buy the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen and receive the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen for free!
$0 off (0%) Gift
$299 99
$299 99
Buy at AT&T

APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 45MM + WATCH SE

Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm and get the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen for free!
$0 off (0%) Gift
$479 99
$479 99
Buy at AT&T

GALAXY WATCH 5 44MM BOGO!

Buy one Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on AT&T and you will get up to $430 off on a second unit, making this a superb BOGO deal.
$180 off (50%) BOGO
$179 99
$359 99
Buy at AT&T

GALAXY WATCH 5 40MM BOGO!

AT&T also has a similar BOGO deal on the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, a superb wearable and a great deal!
$165 off (50%) BOGO
$164 99
$329 99
Buy at AT&T

GOOGLE PIXEL WATCH BOGO!

The Google Pixel Watch on AT&T is currently part of an excellent buy-one-get-one deal!
$200 off (50%) BOGO
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at AT&T

