Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 13, 2020, 9:53 AM
Best Apple Watch Deals on Prime Day 2020
The Apple Watch is one of the hottest wearables on the market right now and, thanks to the massive Prime Day deals extravaganza, the smartwatch line is now considerably cheaper than usual.

Brilliant Apple Watch deals on Amazon this Prime Day


Apple products are rarely discounted, but retailers make some exceptions on Prime Day. The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for under $170 and there are some decent deals on refurbished models.

The best Apple Watch deals at Best Buy


Best Buy has an exclusive offer on the new Apple Watch Series 6. It doesn't cut the price, but it does bundle a 6-month free trial of the Fitness+ service that is launching later this year – Apple typically only offers buyers three months free. 

Walmart Prime Day deals for Apple Watch


Walmart doesn't have an exclusive package like Best Buy or a long list of refurbished models like Amazon, but it does have the 28mm Apple Watch Series 3 for the same price. If you prefer shopping at Walmart, check out this deal:

