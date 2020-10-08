Best Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day: our expectations
Here are the Apple deals we expect to be seeing on Prime Day
iPhone Prime Day deals
The best Prime Day deals for the iPhone are usually for refurbished units. The newest generation — which will still be the iPhone 11 series at the time of Prime Day — usually gets a slight discount of $50 up to $80. But, if you are willing to go renewed, we expect you will be able to find something along the lines of:
- iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB (renewed) for around $720
- iPhone XS 64 GB (renewed) for around $400
- iPhone XR 64 GB (renewed) for around $350
- iPhone 7 32 GB (renewed) for a bargain of about $50-$100
iPad Prime Day deals
The base 10.2-inch iPad is already a steal at $330. However, Prime Day usually shaves off a $30 to make it an even $300. There are also a bunch of iPad (2019) units still lying around in stock and these might go for about $200.
Here’s the gist of what iPad deals to expect:
- iPad Pro (2020) — 11” for $700, 12.9” for $850
- iPad Pro (2018) (renewed) — 11” for $550, 12.9” for $750
- iPad Air (2019) (renewed) — around $450
- iPad 10.2 (2019) (renewed) — $200-250
Apple Watch Prime Day deals
Apple still sells the Watch Series 3 as an entry-level choice at an accessible price of $200. We expect a slight discount there of maybe about $30, so you can get the 42 mm model for the price of the 38 mm one. There’s also stock of the Apple Watch Series 5 lying around, which needs to go to make room for the Watch Series 6.
- Apple Watch Series 3 — 38 mm for $170, 42 mm for $200
- Apple Watch Series 5 (renewed) — $270 - $340
- Apple Watch SE — 40 mm for $250, 44 mm for $280
- Apple Watch Series 6 — 40 mm for $370, 44 mm for $400
Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Prime Day deals
You can still find the first gen AirPods (no wireless charging) alongside the ones with the wireless-charging case and the AirPods Pro. These typically don’t get a huge discount — only about $20 or so. To top it off, most models are currently out of stock on Amazon, so we wonder if there will be any units to sell on Prime Day.
Expectations:
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case — $135
- Apple AirPods Pro — $250
Apple HomePod Prime Day and Apple TV Prime Day deals
We are still trying to track down a solid lead on price drops for the awesome HomePod and the Apple TV console. Let us remind you that the HomePod's price was slightly reduced for good — it went down from $350 to $300. Prime Day might pull it down a bit more.
Apple MacBook Prime Day deals
Here’s what we expect, based on previous trends:
- Apple MacBook Air 256 GB — around $1,100
- Apple MacBook Pro 13” 256 GB — around $1,800
- Apple MacBook Pro 16” 512 GB — $2,100