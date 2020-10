Best Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day: our expectations

iPhone Prime Day deals





iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB (renewed) for around $720

iPhone XS 64 GB (renewed) for around $400

iPhone XR 64 GB (renewed) for around $350

iPhone 7 32 GB (renewed) for a bargain of about $50-$100

iPad Prime Day deals





iPad Pro (2020) — 11” for $700, 12.9” for $850

iPad Pro (2018) (renewed) — 11” for $550, 12.9” for $750

iPad Air (2019) (renewed) — around $450

iPad 10.2 (2019) (renewed) — $200-250

Apple Watch Prime Day deals





Apple Watch Series 3 — 38 mm for $170, 42 mm for $200

Apple Watch Series 5 (renewed) — $270 - $340

Apple Watch SE — 40 mm for $250, 44 mm for $280

Apple Watch Series 6 — 40 mm for $370, 44 mm for $400

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Prime Day deals









Expectations:





Apple AirPods with wireless charging case — $135

Apple AirPods Pro — $250





Apple HomePod Prime Day and Apple TV Prime Day deals









We are still trying to track down a solid lead on price drops for the awesome HomePod and the Apple TV console. Let us remind you that the HomePod's price was slightly reduced for good — it went down from $350 to $300. Prime Day might pull it down a bit more.



Apple MacBook Prime Day deals



Here’s what we expect, based on previous trends:



Apple MacBook Air 256 GB — around $1,100

Apple MacBook Pro 13” 256 GB — around $1,800

Apple MacBook Pro 16” 512 GB — $2,100 Here’s what we expect, based on previous trends:

Prime Day is upon us — Amazon's annual discounts day, filled with crazy deals. Naturally, you can find iPhones, iPads, AirPods , and other Apple products at lower prices. To top it off, other retailers often have their own discounts day to match Amazon's selling spree.