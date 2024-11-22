Black Friday 2024 AirPods deals: Score up to 36% off on new AirPods

AirPods Max Black Friday deals





I don't want to get too carried away, but Apple's over-ear headphones really are something special. They deliver fantastic noise cancellation, great transparency mode, crystal-clear sound, and a wide soundstage. Plus, they were the ones that introduced Spatial Audio, so you know they've got that feature nailed.





Apple recently refreshed its AirPods Max with USB-C charging and a new set of colors. While the updated model hasn’t seen any major discounts yet, the Lightning version is a different story. If you are okay with sticking to the Lightning cable, you can grab the AirPods Max at a $120 discount!



AirPods Max in white with a sweet 27% discount! The original AirPods Max with the Lightning cable is currently $150 off on Amazon. While they’re not the latest upgrade to the model, they still deliver incredible audio quality and come loaded with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode. $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max in Red with 27% discount! Right now on Amazon, you can snag the AirPods Max in Red for a fantastic $150 off, making it an even sweeter deal for those who love a bold and vibrant look. With premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a sleek design, this is the perfect time to grab a pair if you're looking to upgrade your audio experience while standing out in style! $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro Black Friday deals





While Apple didn't release new AirPods Pro this year, it did enhance the current AirPods Pro with a software update. The AirPods Pro 2 now offers new health features, even doubling as a hearing aid!



AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and a sweet 36% discount on Amazon! Ahead of Black Friday, the latest AirPods Pro 2 are already $89 off on Amazon. Thanks to a recent software update, the Pro model now includes new health-related features, like clinical-grade Hearing Aid functionality. $89 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Save 32% on the AirPods Pro 2 at Best Buy! Save 32% on Apple AirPods Pro 2 and enjoy the ultimate wireless experience! With Bluetooth connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, personalized spatial audio, and even a hearing aid feature, Apple's Pro earbuds are a great choice! $79 off (32%) $169 99 $249 Buy at BestBuy

AirPods Black Friday deals



AirPods 4 (since it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price. Now, this is where it gets interesting. Apple recently dropped the AirPods 4 , which brings some solid new features and big upgrades over previous models. The pricier version of the(since it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price.

With Black Friday in full swing, the latest AirPods 4 is seeing a modest price drop of around 10%. While not surprising for a newly released model, it is still a chance to save a little if these new earbuds are your choice!



As for the even older AirPods 2, it may not have all the fancy features of the newer models, but it still delivers solid sound, great reliability and seamless pairing with your Apple devices.





Now, it is available for just under $90, making it a great pick if you are looking for a budget-friendly gift for a child, or if you want to gently convince your parents that hands-free calling is the way to go while driving – plus, it is perfect for anyone who needs a pair of affordable earbuds without the worry of losing them!



