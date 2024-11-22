Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Black Friday 2024 AirPods deals: Score up to 36% off on new AirPods

2comments
Black Friday poster with AirPods models on it.
If you are here, chances are AirPods are at the top of your wishlist – and with Black Friday in full swing, now’s the perfect time to grab a pair. Discounts are popping up everywhere, with big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all getting in on the action.

AirPods usually come with a hefty price tag, but right now, you can score the premium AirPods Pro 2 for 36% off, bringing the price down to under $160! Deals like this don’t come around often. The AirPods Max is also seeing major price cuts, with discounts of up to 27% on select colors. And older models, like the AirPods 2, are a steal right now with $40 knocked off the usual price.

So, if you want to add AirPods to your Apple ecosystem, check out the deals below and act fast because these prices won’t stick around forever!

Top three AirPods deals during Black Friday

AirPods Pro 2 with an amazing 36% discount!

Amazon is offering a generous 36% discount on the current generation AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday! Thanks to a recent software update, the Pro model now includes new health-related features, like clinical-grade Hearing Aid functionality.
$89 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Get 27% discount on the red AirPods Max!

Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, deliver exceptional audio quality and come packed with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode. Right now, they're available at a 27% discount on Amazon!
$149 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

You can save $40 on the AirPods 2 on Walmart!

If you're on a budget but still want the Apple AirPods experience, the AirPods 2 are a solid choice. They offer great audio quality and a seamless connection with your Apple devices — sometimes, that’s all you really need!
$40 off (31%)
$89
$129
Buy at Walmart

And if you’re looking to enhance your audio experience even more, don’t miss out on the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals. Plus, if AirPods aren't quite what you are looking for, there are already plenty of fantastic Black Friday headphone deals available, too!


AirPods Max Black Friday deals


I don't want to get too carried away, but Apple's over-ear headphones really are something special. They deliver fantastic noise cancellation, great transparency mode, crystal-clear sound, and a wide soundstage. Plus, they were the ones that introduced Spatial Audio, so you know they've got that feature nailed.

Apple recently refreshed its AirPods Max with USB-C charging and a new set of colors. While the updated model hasn’t seen any major discounts yet, the Lightning version is a different story. If you are okay with sticking to the Lightning cable, you can grab the AirPods Max at a $120 discount!

AirPods Max in white with a sweet 27% discount!

The original AirPods Max with the Lightning cable is currently $150 off on Amazon. While they’re not the latest upgrade to the model, they still deliver incredible audio quality and come loaded with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode.
$150 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max in Red with 27% discount!

Right now on Amazon, you can snag the AirPods Max in Red for a fantastic $150 off, making it an even sweeter deal for those who love a bold and vibrant look. With premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a sleek design, this is the perfect time to grab a pair if you're looking to upgrade your audio experience while standing out in style!
$150 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro Black Friday deals


While Apple didn't release new AirPods Pro this year, it did enhance the current AirPods Pro with a software update. The AirPods Pro 2 now offers new health features, even doubling as a hearing aid!
 
Plus, there is improved Siri integration, which is key to the Apple Intelligence experience. So if you are after top-notch audio gear from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 is the way to go.

And with Black Friday here, you can grab them for 24% off on Amazon – definitely a deal worth checking out!

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and a sweet 36% discount on Amazon!

Ahead of Black Friday, the latest AirPods Pro 2 are already $89 off on Amazon. Thanks to a recent software update, the Pro model now includes new health-related features, like clinical-grade Hearing Aid functionality.
$89 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 32% on the AirPods Pro 2 at Best Buy!

Save 32% on Apple AirPods Pro 2 and enjoy the ultimate wireless experience! With Bluetooth connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, personalized spatial audio, and even a hearing aid feature, Apple's Pro earbuds are a great choice!
$79 off (32%)
$169 99
$249
Buy at BestBuy

AirPods Black Friday deals


Now, this is where it gets interesting. Apple recently dropped the AirPods 4, which brings some solid new features and big upgrades over previous models. The pricier version of the AirPods 4 (since it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price.

With Black Friday in full swing, the latest AirPods 4 is seeing a modest price drop of around 10%. While not surprising for a newly released model, it is still a chance to save a little if these new earbuds are your choice! 

As for the even older AirPods 2, it may not have all the fancy features of the newer models, but it still delivers solid sound, great reliability and seamless pairing with your Apple devices.

Now, it is available for just under $90, making it a great pick if you are looking for a budget-friendly gift for a child, or if you want to gently convince your parents that hands-free calling is the way to go while driving – plus, it is perfect for anyone who needs a pair of affordable earbuds without the worry of losing them!

AirPods 4 with 8% discount on Amazon!

The latest AirPods 4 come equipped with the powerful H2 chip, offering up to 30 hours of battery life and personalized Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. While they don't feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), at this price, they still deliver excellent sound quality and performance, making them a solid deal for anyone looking for premium audio without breaking the bank!
$10 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods 4 with ANC has a 6% discount!

If you're looking for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and extra features like Adaptive Audio and Transparency Mode, the AirPods 4 with ANC is the way to go. Right now, you can snag them with a 6% discount — it might not be a huge markdown, but it's still a better deal than usual, especially if you're after those extra features for an enhanced listening experience!
$11 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 on Walmart!

If you're on a budget but still want the Apple AirPods experience, the AirPods 2 are a solid choice. They offer great audio quality and a seamless connection with your Apple devices — sometimes, that’s all you really need!
$40 off (31%)
$89
$129
Buy at Walmart
    https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
    Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
    Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

