Black Friday 2024 AirPods deals: Score up to 36% off on new AirPods
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are here, chances are AirPods are at the top of your wishlist – and with Black Friday in full swing, now’s the perfect time to grab a pair. Discounts are popping up everywhere, with big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all getting in on the action.
AirPods usually come with a hefty price tag, but right now, you can score the premium AirPods Pro 2 for 36% off, bringing the price down to under $160! Deals like this don’t come around often. The AirPods Max is also seeing major price cuts, with discounts of up to 27% on select colors. And older models, like the AirPods 2, are a steal right now with $40 knocked off the usual price.
So, if you want to add AirPods to your Apple ecosystem, check out the deals below and act fast because these prices won’t stick around forever!
Top three AirPods deals during Black Friday
And if you’re looking to enhance your audio experience even more, don’t miss out on the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals. Plus, if AirPods aren't quite what you are looking for, there are already plenty of fantastic Black Friday headphone deals available, too!
AirPods Max Black Friday deals
I don't want to get too carried away, but Apple's over-ear headphones really are something special. They deliver fantastic noise cancellation, great transparency mode, crystal-clear sound, and a wide soundstage. Plus, they were the ones that introduced Spatial Audio, so you know they've got that feature nailed.
Apple recently refreshed its AirPods Max with USB-C charging and a new set of colors. While the updated model hasn’t seen any major discounts yet, the Lightning version is a different story. If you are okay with sticking to the Lightning cable, you can grab the AirPods Max at a $120 discount!
Recommended Stories
AirPods Pro Black Friday deals
While Apple didn't release new AirPods Pro this year, it did enhance the current AirPods Pro with a software update. The AirPods Pro 2 now offers new health features, even doubling as a hearing aid!
Plus, there is improved Siri integration, which is key to the Apple Intelligence experience. So if you are after top-notch audio gear from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 is the way to go.
And with Black Friday here, you can grab them for 24% off on Amazon – definitely a deal worth checking out!
AirPods Black Friday deals
Now, this is where it gets interesting. Apple recently dropped the AirPods 4, which brings some solid new features and big upgrades over previous models. The pricier version of the AirPods 4 (since it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price.
With Black Friday in full swing, the latest AirPods 4 is seeing a modest price drop of around 10%. While not surprising for a newly released model, it is still a chance to save a little if these new earbuds are your choice!
As for the even older AirPods 2, it may not have all the fancy features of the newer models, but it still delivers solid sound, great reliability and seamless pairing with your Apple devices.
Now, it is available for just under $90, making it a great pick if you are looking for a budget-friendly gift for a child, or if you want to gently convince your parents that hands-free calling is the way to go while driving – plus, it is perfect for anyone who needs a pair of affordable earbuds without the worry of losing them!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: