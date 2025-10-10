Home Discussions You are here Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 11:22 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. iceman12177 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... For god sakes change the hot word! Hey Google doesn't exactly roll off the tongue! Gemini however does Like 1 Reactions All Quote chopperwheelie Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... Gemini is useless. My new phone had it enabled by default. I activated it and asked it to "play Pandora". It's response was "I can't help with Pandora yet, but I'm still learning". I then asked it to "open Pandora on my phone" from my Galaxy watch to which it replied "Pandora is not installed on your phone." which is a blatant lie. I promptly installed Google Assistant and activated it as the default. I will not be using Gemini if it can't perform basic tasks Google Assistant can. Like 1 Reactions All Quote BobmC8 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Can't wait until it starts hallucinating roads or exit ramps that don't exist. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Johno Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Unfortunately, Google now seems to be a undisciplined company. It seems that in chasing the almighty dollars it puts out second rate programs like Gemini without it working properly with the stupid message saying I am in a learning phase. Twice I fell for the message that Google home works better with Gemini it doesn't. Case in point I used to be able to pen my garage door easily with the assistant including being asked for and entering by voice the pin, however after falling once again for googles works better with Gemini lies after attempting to respond to enter your pin request Gemini after thinking about it said I'm unable to handle pins at the current time. Google please get your act together and stop the BS. Like 1 Reactions All Quote EOTW-9 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... You have to declare advertorials you know. This is just Google propaganda. Gemini is useless and makes everything worse - I am disabling it everywhere I can Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
