Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps

iceman12177
iceman12177
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

For god sakes change the hot word!

Hey Google doesn't exactly roll off the tongue! Gemini however does

chopperwheelie
chopperwheelie
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited

Gemini is useless. My new phone had it enabled by default. I activated it and asked it to "play Pandora". It's response was "I can't help with Pandora yet, but I'm still learning". I then asked it to "open Pandora on my phone" from my Galaxy watch to which it replied "Pandora is not installed on your phone." which is a blatant lie. I promptly installed Google Assistant and activated it as the default. I will not be using Gemini if it can't perform basic tasks Google Assistant can.

BobmC8
BobmC8
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Can't wait until it starts hallucinating roads or exit ramps that don't exist.

Johno
Johno
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Unfortunately, Google now seems to be a undisciplined company. It seems that in chasing the almighty dollars it puts out second rate programs like Gemini without it working properly with the stupid message saying I am in a learning phase. Twice I fell for the message that Google home works better with Gemini it doesn't. Case in point I used to be able to pen my garage door easily with the assistant including being asked for and entering by voice the pin, however after falling once again for googles works better with Gemini lies after attempting to respond to enter your pin request Gemini after thinking about it said I'm unable to handle pins at the current time. Google please get your act together and stop the BS.

EOTW-9
EOTW-9
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

You have to declare advertorials you know. This is just Google propaganda. Gemini is useless and makes everything worse - I am disabling it everywhere I can

