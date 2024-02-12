Save up to $153 on Apple's legendary Beats Studio3 through this deal

Beats Studio3 in Red: Now $153 OFF on Amazon! Get the Red-colored Beats Studio3 on Amazon and score sweet savings of $153. The headphones offer awesome sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain right now! $153 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio3 in Defiant Black-Red: Now $112 OFF on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the Beats Studio3 in Defiant Black-Red or Blue on Amazon and save $112. The headphones offer awesome sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain right now! $112 off (32%) Buy at Amazon

Released in 2017, the Beats Studio3 are far from being a spring chicken; however, the headphones still have a lot to offer despite their age. As true Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 pack an incredible sound with a strong bass. Additionally, they are comfy to wear, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes for a long time without any ear fatigue.Moreover, the Beats Studio3 come with good adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration and even support Apple's Spatial Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, enhancing your listening experience even further.As an Apple product, the Beats Studio3 headphones feature an Apple W1 chip, enabling quicker and simpler pairing with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Nevertheless, the headphones also support Android-powered phones and tablets, so you'll be able to pair them with your Android smartphone as well.As for their battery life, the Beats Studio3 should be able to last you up to 22 hours on a single charge with their ANC enabled. With ANC turned off, they should be able to provide you with up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. On top of that, they boast Beats's Fast Fuel charging, providing 3 hours of listening time with just a brief 10-minute charge.The Beats Studio3 may be old, but they are still a bang for your buck, especially while they can be yours for even less. So, get a pair at a discounted price through this deal, today!