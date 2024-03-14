Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple's Beats Studio3 are a true budget delight after a phenomenal 52% discount

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's Beats Studio3 are a true budget delight after a phenomenal 52% discount
Looking for a pair of Beats headphones that won't break the bank? Well, look no further, as Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on the Beats Studio3, letting you snag a pair of Beats cans on the cheap.

At the moment, the Beats Studio3 are discounted by 52% at the retailer, which means you can snag them for under $170 and save $181 in the process. However, be sure to act fast on this one, as the offer has been available for quite some time, and you never know when it will become a thing of the past.

Beats Studio3: Save $181 on Amazon!

Snag the Beats Studio3 for $181 off their price on Amazon through this sweet deal! The headphones deliver great sound, have good ANC, and are a real bargain, especially at their current price. So, act fast and snatch a pair today!
$181 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


The Beats Studio3 are most likely enjoying such a bonkers discount because of their age, as these bad boys were released in 2017. However, don't let their seniority stop you from purchasing them, as they are still as awesome as when they were brand new and are currently the best option to experience Beats' signature sound without tanking your bank account.

Being true Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 offer a punchy bass and sound amazing. Additionally, they are comfortable to wear and come with bells and whistles like adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration. Furthermore, they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which enhances the listening experience by making the sound feel three-dimensional.

Also, if you are an Apple user, you'll be happy to know that the Beats Studio3 comes with an Apple W1 chip, which allows them to pair with Apple devices seamlessly. And don't fret if you are team Green Robot, as the headphones work with Android-powered devices as well.

As for their battery life, the Beats Studio3 should be able to last you around 22 hours on a single charge with their ANC enabled. With ANC disabled, these bad boys should be able to offer you roughly 40 hours of listening time before the need to charge. Moreover, the headphones support Beats's Fast Fuel charging and can provide you with 3 hours of playback with only a quick 10-minute charge.

Recommended Stories
The Beats Studio3 are is definitely still worth it even in 2024, so act fast and snatch a pair at a heavily reduced price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants

Latest News

Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal
Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal
OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to pack a flagship-level chipset and debut next week
OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to pack a flagship-level chipset and debut next week
Best iPad Air deals in 2024: these are the best iPad Air offers available right now
Best iPad Air deals in 2024: these are the best iPad Air offers available right now
"Sticky scrolling" bug makes it difficult to enjoy using the Pixel Fold
"Sticky scrolling" bug makes it difficult to enjoy using the Pixel Fold
TIDAL launches Circles, a safe space dedicated to artists
TIDAL launches Circles, a safe space dedicated to artists
Spotify to launch new Audiobooks feature in April
Spotify to launch new Audiobooks feature in April
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless