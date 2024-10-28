At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal
Every chance to save big time on flagship headphones is one you should not miss. That's why we strongly encourage you to act fast and get a pair of Beats Studio Pro cans at a whopping 51% discount with this Amazon deal right now!
Yep, that's right! Beats' current top-of-the-line headphones are available at the same discount offered during October Prime Day and can be yours for less than half price at the e-commerce giant. This means you can get them for just under $170, saving you $180 and bringing them to their lowest price. We believe the headphones are a steal of a deal with this price cut. That said, this is a limited-time promo, so you should indeed hurry up, as the cans are worth every penny and are simply unmissable at their current price.
As proper Beats flagship headphones, the Studio Pro deliver top-quality sound with a strong bass. Additionally, they come with capable ANC, letting you enjoy your tunes without distraction, though it's not on par with the noise cancellation of other high-end cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5.
The Beats Studio Pro also excel in battery life, as they offer up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition, they have fast charging support and offer up to 4 hours of playback after a quick 10-minute charge.
All in all, the Beats Studio Pro are a must-have at their current price, offering incredible sound, top-tier ANC, and great battery life for less than $170. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and score your new Beats Studio Pro at a massive 51% discount now before it's too late and the offer expires!
