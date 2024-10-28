Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones while listening to music.
Every chance to save big time on flagship headphones is one you should not miss. That's why we strongly encourage you to act fast and get a pair of Beats Studio Pro cans at a whopping 51% discount with this Amazon deal right now!

Yep, that's right! Beats' current top-of-the-line headphones are available at the same discount offered during October Prime Day and can be yours for less than half price at the e-commerce giant. This means you can get them for just under $170, saving you $180 and bringing them to their lowest price. We believe the headphones are a steal of a deal with this price cut. That said, this is a limited-time promo, so you should indeed hurry up, as the cans are worth every penny and are simply unmissable at their current price.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering a massive $180 discount on the high-end Beats Studio Pro, letting you score a pair for just under $170. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have capable ANC, and offer up to 40 hours of listening time. They are a real steal at their current price, so don't hesitate and save today!
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper Beats flagship headphones, the Studio Pro deliver top-quality sound with a strong bass. Additionally, they come with capable ANC, letting you enjoy your tunes without distraction, though it's not on par with the noise cancellation of other high-end cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

The Beats Studio Pro also excel in battery life, as they offer up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition, they have fast charging support and offer up to 4 hours of playback after a quick 10-minute charge.

All in all, the Beats Studio Pro are a must-have at their current price, offering incredible sound, top-tier ANC, and great battery life for less than $170. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and score your new Beats Studio Pro at a massive 51% discount now before it's too late and the offer expires!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
34 stories
28 Oct, 2024
At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal
18 Oct, 2024
Woot slashes 57% off the Beats Studio3, turning them into a must-have
16 Oct, 2024
The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal
15 Oct, 2024
Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ are an unmissable holiday bargain at this massive discount
14 Oct, 2024
Amazon discounts the Beats Studio Pro, letting you get flagship headphones at a great price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

YouTube on mobile expanding its somewhat crowded-looking hyperlinked comments test
YouTube on mobile expanding its somewhat crowded-looking hyperlinked comments test
Apple to bring back volume control on your iPhone's lock screen with iOS 18.2
Apple to bring back volume control on your iPhone's lock screen with iOS 18.2
At 66% off, Sennheiser's top-quality MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are selling for just $94.99 and are a steal
At 66% off, Sennheiser's top-quality MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are selling for just $94.99 and are a steal
Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
Google Drive update adds a better video player
Google Drive update adds a better video player
Honor announces MagicOS 9.0, reveals Android 15 update roadmap
Honor announces MagicOS 9.0, reveals Android 15 update roadmap
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless