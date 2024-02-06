Apple's lavish Beats Studio Pro can be yours for $120 off their price once more

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Beats headphones usually cost an arm and a leg, which is why, it's important to keep your eyes open for sweet deals if you are in the market for a new pair of Beats cans.

Fortunately for you, we are constantly browsing the web for the best deals currently available — so you won't have to, leaving you with free time to binge-watch Netflix — and we've found a sweet offer on the amazing Beats Studio Pro on Amazon, allowing you to up your game in the audio department for less.

That's right, Amazon is currently selling the Beats Studio Pro at a pretty awesome 34% discount. And while the markdown is significantly lower than the 51% discount we saw in November and the 49% price cut the Beats Studio Pro were enjoying at the beginning of January, you can save $120 in savings on these incredible headphones if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal now.

After they replaced the Studio3 in 2023, the Studio Pro became Beats' current flagship headphones. As proper high-end cans, they have a stylish design and pack amazing sound with a strong bass, which hip-hop lovers will definitely appreciate. Additionally, the headphones pack top-tier ANC, which will let you enjoy your favorite songs in peace and can last you up to 40 hours on a single charge. Moreover, equipped with a fast-charging capability, they offer 4 hours of listening time after only a brief 10-minute charge.

You'll surely up your game when going for the Beats Studio Pro. But the thing that tips the scales in their favor the most is the fact that they can be yours for less! So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Beats Studio Pro at a reduced price today!

