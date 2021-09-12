Battlefield Mobile beta coming to Android devices this fall

Battlefield Mobile beta coming to Android devices this fall0
Publisher EA announced recently that it has began testing Battlefield Mobile in Indonesia and the Philippines, but it will soon roll out these play tests to new regions. That’s also the reason that the game’s page popped up on Google Play Store early this month.
On the bright side, Battlefield Mobile will be free-to-play and only includes cosmetic items in case you want to support developers. Also, the game will feature a Battle Pass, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique to this specific version of Battlefield.
For those lucky to get into the beta this fall, keep in mind that all progress will be wiped at the end of the test. Not much has been revealed about the devices supported, but your phone must run Android 7.0 and up.