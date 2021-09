Battlefield Mobile beta coming to Android devices this fall

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Mobile gamers won’t be getting Battlefield until next year , that’s for sure. However, there’s a chance that many fans of the genre will be able to join the Battlefield Mobile beta starting this fall.Publisher EA announced recently that it has began testing Battlefield Mobile in Indonesia and the Philippines, but it will soon roll out these play tests to new regions. That’s also the reason that the game’s page popped up on Google Play Store early this month.Still, EA revealed that when they’re ready to go broader, they’ll launch a page that allows gamers to pre-register for the game and sign up for new about future play tests. As the title says, this will only be available on Android devices.On the bright side, Battlefield Mobile will be free-to-play and only includes cosmetic items in case you want to support developers. Also, the game will feature a Battle Pass, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique to this specific version of Battlefield.It’s important to mention that Battlefield Mobile is being developed solely for mobile devices, so it will not feature cross-play with any console or PC versions of Battlefield.For those lucky to get into the beta this fall, keep in mind that all progress will be wiped at the end of the test. Not much has been revealed about the devices supported, but your phone must run Android 7.0 and up.