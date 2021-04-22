New Battlefield game announced for smartphones and tablets
The new Battlefield mobile game teased today won't be available until 2022. Even though it's been in development for years, DICE needs at least one more year to finish it. The game will be developed in partnership with Industrial Toys, and it's a standalone title.
More importantly, DICE announced that the Battlefield mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, which means select Android and iOS users will have the chance to play it very soon.