New Battlefield game announced for smartphones and tablets

a full-fledged, skill-based experience

Instead of unveiling new information about the next installment in the Battlefield series, developer DICE revealed two new games in the Battlefield universe : one for console and PC, and another for mobile.The new Battlefield mobile game teased today won't be available until 2022. Even though it's been in development for years, DICE needs at least one more year to finish it. The game will be developed in partnership with Industrial Toys, and it's a standalone title.Not only that but the game has been designed specifically for the mobile platform to make Battlefield-on-the-go possible. Few other details about the game have been revealed, but it looks like fans of the franchise should expect “.”More importantly, DICE announced that the Battlefield mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, which means select Android and iOS users will have the chance to play it very soon.