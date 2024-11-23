Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones are heavily discounted this Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Amazon Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beoplay HX headphones on a woman's head
Bang & Olufsen has long been a gold standard in luxury audio equipment, offering audiophile-grade sound along with sophisticated Scandinavian design. The Beoplay HX, the brand’s flagship wireless headphones, is no exception. Now, with a 33% discount available on Amazon only for Black Friday, these premium headphones can be yours, and you can get into the world of high-quality audio without breaking the bank.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are 33% off for Black Friday

Snag a pair of premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX on Amazon with 16% off their regular price now while you still can. This special Black Friday offer won't last long. These headphones have awesome sound, top-tier ANC, amazing battery life and can get you into the audiophile world for cheap.
$200 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


These headphones feature 40mm custom drivers and adaptive active noise cancellation, which are staple features for all high-end flagship headphones out there. The noise cancellation features a hybrid system, making use of the over-the-ear cushions paired with active noise suppression algorithms.

Even though the headphones look big and chunky, Bang & Olufsen made sure you won't feel tired while wearing them. The design features soft memory foam ear cushions and premium materials like lambskin leather and aluminum. Furthermore, they are very lightweight for over-the-ear headphones, and they also look super stylish.

With a battery life of up to 35 hours with ANC on (or up to 40 hours without noise canceling), the Beoplay HX will bring you constant audio joy for days. Quick and convenient USB-C charging means they’ll be ready to use when you need them.

You can pair the Beoplay HX with multiple devices to enjoy high-quality audio from many sources. There are touch controls on the earcups that ensure easy operation, and you get a luxury carrying case to protect these beauties while on the road.

Normally, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX is a pretty expensive headphone option, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, the model transforms into a very accessible one. Don't miss out! If you want to compare the prices and models of other headphones, check out our Black Friday Headphone Deals article.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless