The premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones are heavily discounted this Black Friday





Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are 33% off for Black Friday Snag a pair of premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX on Amazon with 16% off their regular price now while you still can. This special Black Friday offer won't last long. These headphones have awesome sound, top-tier ANC, amazing battery life and can get you into the audiophile world for cheap. $200 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



These headphones feature 40mm custom drivers and adaptive active noise cancellation, which are staple features for all high-end flagship headphones out there. The noise cancellation features a hybrid system, making use of the over-the-ear cushions paired with active noise suppression algorithms.



Even though the headphones look big and chunky, Bang & Olufsen made sure you won't feel tired while wearing them. The design features soft memory foam ear cushions and premium materials like lambskin leather and aluminum. Furthermore, they are very lightweight for over-the-ear headphones, and they also look super stylish.



With a battery life of up to 35 hours with ANC on (or up to 40 hours without noise canceling), the Beoplay HX will bring you constant audio joy for days. Quick and convenient USB-C charging means they’ll be ready to use when you need them.



You can pair the Beoplay HX with multiple devices to enjoy high-quality audio from many sources. There are touch controls on the earcups that ensure easy operation, and you get a luxury carrying case to protect these beauties while on the road.



Normally, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX is a pretty expensive headphone option, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, the model transforms into a very accessible one. Don't miss out! If you want to compare the prices and models of other headphones, check out our Black Friday Headphone Deals article.

Bang & Olufsen has long been a gold standard in luxury audio equipment, offering audiophile-grade sound along with sophisticated Scandinavian design. The Beoplay HX, the brand’s flagship wireless headphones, is no exception. Now, with a 33% discount available on Amazon only for Black Friday, these premium headphones can be yours, and you can get into the world of high-quality audio without breaking the bank.