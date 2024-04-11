Up Next:
For a limited time, get the robust 2nd gen Beosound A1 for $109 off and enjoy Bang & Olufsen's sound for less
Bang & Olufsen makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, so snagging one at a heavily discounted price is a deal you just cannot miss out on.
Therefore, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of the offer you're reading and grab a brand-new Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) Bluetooth speaker at a stunning $109 discount. That's a pretty decent 36% markdown, thanks to which you can get this bad boy for less than $200. Act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal and probably won't stay available for long.
As a true Bang & Olufsen product, the 2nd-gen Beosound A1 delivers exceptional sound quality. It also supports the Bang & Olufsen app, which sports its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the audio of your fancy new speaker to your preferences.
Thanks to its compact dimensions, you can take your 2nd-gen Beosound A1 anywhere you go. Plus, its solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating ensures that your investment stays protected, whether you're facing the wrath of Mother Nature or enjoying a day at the beach. The speaker also boasts a leather carry strap.
Yep! The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a real gem! A gem that can now be yours for less. So don't waste any more time and snag one at a heavily reduced price now while you still can!
Another cool feature of the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is that it sports a built-in microphone and works with Amazon Alexa. Such functionalities are rare in Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, the device provides up to 18 hours of playtime at higher volume levels. You can expect even more listening time if you enjoy your music at a lower volume.
