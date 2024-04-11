Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

For a limited time, get the robust 2nd gen Beosound A1 for $109 off and enjoy Bang & Olufsen's sound for less

By
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For a limited time, get the robust 2nd gen Beosound A1 for $109 off and enjoy Bang & Olufsen's sound
Bang & Olufsen makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, so snagging one at a heavily discounted price is a deal you just cannot miss out on.

Therefore, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of the offer you're reading and grab a brand-new Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) Bluetooth speaker at a stunning $109 discount. That's a pretty decent 36% markdown, thanks to which you can get this bad boy for less than $200. Act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal and probably won't stay available for long.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Save $109!

Get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) for $109 off its price on Amazon. The speaker has awesome sound. Furthermore, it packs a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability. Additionally, It's compact and easier to carry, and it comes with a built-in microphone and support for Amazon Alexa. So, act fast and snag one through this limited-time deal, today!
$109 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


As a true Bang & Olufsen product, the 2nd-gen Beosound A1 delivers exceptional sound quality. It also supports the Bang & Olufsen app, which sports its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the audio of your fancy new speaker to your preferences.

Thanks to its compact dimensions, you can take your 2nd-gen Beosound A1 anywhere you go. Plus, its solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating ensures that your investment stays protected, whether you're facing the wrath of Mother Nature or enjoying a day at the beach. The speaker also boasts a leather carry strap.

Another cool feature of the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is that it sports a built-in microphone and works with Amazon Alexa. Such functionalities are rare in Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, the device provides up to 18 hours of playtime at higher volume levels. You can expect even more listening time if you enjoy your music at a lower volume.

Yep! The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a real gem! A gem that can now be yours for less. So don't waste any more time and snag one at a heavily reduced price now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
8 stories
11 Apr, 2024
For a limited time, get the robust 2nd gen Beosound A1 for $109 off and enjoy Bang & Olufsen's sound for less
10 Apr, 2024
Feel the pulse of savings and snatch the loud JBL Pulse 4 for $100 off on Amazon
08 Apr, 2024
Amazon throws its first-ever discount on the hot new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker
06 Apr, 2024
The bombastically good JBL Charge 5 is available at a tempting price on Amazon
05 Apr, 2024
Get the compact and mighty Bose SoundLink Flex at lower prices through this Amazon UK deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless