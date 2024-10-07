At 37% off, get the robust Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) at an unbeatable price
Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name and famous for its great-sounding speakers. And now you have the chance to score one of its premium Bluetooth speakers at a much cheaper price as long as you act fast and take advantage of this deal.
The compact Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is on sale for 37% off its price on Amazon. So, you can currently get one for just under $190, scoring sweet savings of $110. The deal is on the Anthracite color option, and while it's offered by a third-party seller, Amazon is handling the shipping. Moreover, you have a 30-day refund period in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
It should be noted that the speaker enjoyed the same discount in mid-September. In other words, Lady Luck is giving you another chance to save big on this bad boy. We suggest doing so now, as it has a lot to offer and is a real bargain at $110 off.
As a true Bang & Olufsen product, the Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) delivers top-notch sound, which you can easily tweak to your liking through the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app. Plus, it features a solid IP67 rating, meaning it has full protection against dust particles and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. This makes it perfect for any adventure!
All in all, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a top choice if you're after a sleek and durable speaker that delivers impressive sound. Don't wait! Hit the deal button in this article and get your Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) speaker at a heavily reduced price today!
Another thing you'll love about this fella is its impressive battery life. It delivers up to 18 hours of playtime at high volumes, which means you can squeeze out even more listening time if you enjoy your music at a more moderate level. In addition, it has a built-in microphone and works with Amazon Alexa, so you can easily control your music with your voice. And with its stylish leather strap, you can carry it with you wherever you go.
Things that are NOT allowed: