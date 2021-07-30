Bang & Olufsen is (almost) ready to go after the AirPods Pro with its costly Beoplay EQ

Bang & Olufsen is (almost) ready to go after the AirPods Pro with its costly Beoplay EQ0
Available from August 19 around the world, the Beoplay EQ will set you back $399 a pair stateside in black and "sand" paint jobs, which obviously sounds like a pretty tough sell. Then again, B&O is not exactly a mass-oriented brand, focusing instead on premium audio products like the $249 third-gen Beoplay E8 and $350 Beoplay E8 Sport.
That's right, these bad boys are the high-end consumer electronics outfit's first true wireless earbuds to integrate (adaptive) active noise cancellation technology, thus going directly up against the crazy popular AirPods Pro, as well as the even more affordable OnePlus Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, or second-gen Amazon Echo Buds.
For what it's worth (not $399, that's for sure), Bang & Olufsen is touting a pretty impressive grand total of six built-in microphones as a major Beoplay EQ selling point, alongside 6.5 hours of battery life (with ANC turned on at all times) and a stylish yet robust design guaranteed to withstand dust and (a bit of) water thanks to an IP54 rating.
That solid endurance time between charges can be easily bumped up to 7.5 hours if you don't have a problem switching off your noise cancelling feature, while the bundled wireless charging case will bring you to a total of 20 hours of playtime, which is... actually not that remarkable when you consider what some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation are capable of these days.
Like the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are starting to feel mighty affordable all of a sudden, the B&O Beoplay EQ come with state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and at least on paper, its audio performance looks at the very least better than average, thanks to a 6.88mm electro-dynamic driver and proprietary Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound technology. But you still have to wonder exactly who these puppies are for... apart from a presumably small group of the brand's most hardcore fans.