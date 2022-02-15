Audio-Technica launches affordable earphones with long-lasting battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US

Samsung's streak continues: no "Seamless Update" for the Galaxy S22 series

Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young

Android 13 DP1 allows Pixel 6 to run on Windows; another sign that a foldable Pixel is on the way?

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are the best Android phones you can get

On Instagram, you can now send and receive private Story likes without piling up unnecessary DMs