AT&T reportedly won't sell the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Google just unveiled its second-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you're an AT&T customer excited to get your hands on one of these devices, you're in for a disappointment: AT&T has confirmed to CNET that it will not be offering the phone to its customers.
This decision could hurt Google's sales, as AT&T is one of the three major US carriers and has millions of customers. On top of that, the carrier's second-quarter earnings last month revealed that it had nearly 72 million postpaid phone users.
Many US customers buy their devices from carriers, although in some other parts of the world, it's a common thing to buy a phone unlocked or directly from the manufacturer. However, carriers usually offer hot deals and generous promotions on new phones in the US.
The OG Pixel Fold was available at AT&T, and the rest of Google's newly-announced Pixel 9 series will be offered at the carrier (this includes the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Watch 3).
So far, we don't know if AT&T will certify unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold phones to be used on its network.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with several notable improvements over the OG Fold. It comes with the Tensor G4 chip and 16 gigs of RAM and can use Google's new AI features. It's also lighter than the old Fold and has a bigger cover screen (now 6.3 inches) and main screen (now 8 inches).
Although AT&T won't offer the phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still going to be available on Verizon and T-Mobile. The phone will be officially on the shelves on September 4 and starts at $1,799.
I'm curious to know why AT&T won't sell the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and I'm sure some people looking to get the new foldable will be disappointed by the move. But the lucky news is that the carrier will offer the other phones from the lineup, and those, especially the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL seem to be very promising.
Where to buy the phones:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: