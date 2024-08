AT&T reportedly won't sell the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Amazon + $350 Gift Card If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Amazon with a $350 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon

This decision could hurt Google's sales, as AT&T is one of the three major US carriers and has millions of customers. On top of that, the carrier's second-quarter earnings last month revealed that it had nearly 72 million postpaid phone users.Many US customers buy their devices from carriers, although in some other parts of the world, it's a common thing to buy a phone unlocked or directly from the manufacturer. However, carriers usually offer hot deals and generous promotions on new phones in the US.The OG Pixel Fold was available at AT&T, and the rest of Google's newly-announced Pixel 9 series will be offered at the carrier (this includes the, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Watch 3 ).So far, we don't know if AT&T will certify unlockedFold phones to be used on its network.TheFold comes with several notable improvements over the OG Fold. It comes with the Tensor G4 chip and 16 gigs of RAM and can use Google's new AI features. It's also lighter than the old Fold and has a bigger cover screen (now 6.3 inches) and main screen (now 8 inches).Although AT&T won't offer the phone, theFold is still going to be available on Verizon and T-Mobile . The phone will be officially on the shelves on September 4 and starts at $1,799.I'm curious to know why AT&T won't sell theFold, and I'm sure some people looking to get the new foldable will be disappointed by the move. But the lucky news is that the carrier will offer the other phones from the lineup, and those, especially theand 9 Pro XL seem to be very promising.Where to buy the phones: