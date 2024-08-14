Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

AT&T reportedly won't sell the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AT&T reportedly won't sell the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google just unveiled its second-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you're an AT&T customer excited to get your hands on one of these devices, you're in for a disappointment: AT&T has confirmed to CNET that it will not be offering the phone to its customers.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Amazon + $350 Gift Card

If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Amazon with a $350 Gift Card.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

This decision could hurt Google's sales, as AT&T is one of the three major US carriers and has millions of customers. On top of that, the carrier's second-quarter earnings last month revealed that it had nearly 72 million postpaid phone users.

Many US customers buy their devices from carriers, although in some other parts of the world, it's a common thing to buy a phone unlocked or directly from the manufacturer. However, carriers usually offer hot deals and generous promotions on new phones in the US.

The OG Pixel Fold was available at AT&T, and the rest of Google's newly-announced Pixel 9 series will be offered at the carrier (this includes the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Watch 3).

So far, we don't know if AT&T will certify unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold phones to be used on its network.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with several notable improvements over the OG Fold. It comes with the Tensor G4 chip and 16 gigs of RAM and can use Google's new AI features. It's also lighter than the old Fold and has a bigger cover screen (now 6.3 inches) and main screen (now 8 inches).

Although AT&T won't offer the phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still going to be available on Verizon and T-Mobile. The phone will be officially on the shelves on September 4 and starts at $1,799.

I'm curious to know why AT&T won't sell the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and I'm sure some people looking to get the new foldable will be disappointed by the move. But the lucky news is that the carrier will offer the other phones from the lineup, and those, especially the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL seem to be very promising.

Where to buy the phones:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless