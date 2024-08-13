Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-orders now live: here are the early bird deals!









Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Amazon + $350 Gift Card If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Amazon with a $350 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pre-orders are live now, popping up on Amazon, carriers, and the Google Store, of course.









So, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is slightly redesigned. It's a bit taller and narrower — it's external screen now has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 6.3-inch diagonal — the same as a Pixel 9 Pro ! The new Pro Fold is also a bit thinner than its predecessor — obviously, the point is to be able to use it like a "normal phone" when folded. Inside, it has an 8-inch, almost-square display.





The camera module of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold skipped the whole "upgrade treatment" that its other Pro siblings got — that's kind of a letdown. But it should still be good, with the same specs as last year — 48 MP main camera, 10.5 MP ultrawide, 10.8 MP 5x telephoto. It does get the Video Boost feature, so you will be able to have Google's AI upscale your clips for dazzling quality.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold will get all the newly announced Gemini features — whenever they become available (most — on launch).



Multimodal integration - you will be able to ask Gemini to pull data from multiple of your Google apps and services and accomplish tasks with them. For example "Find my resume from Drive, summarize it in a paragraph", or "On which day next week will I be free to go to the movies?".

- you will be able to ask Gemini to pull data from multiple of your Google apps and services and accomplish tasks with them. For example "Find my resume from Drive, summarize it in a paragraph", or "On which day next week will I be free to go to the movies?". Gemini Live - natural conversations with the Assistant. Just chat, or discuss ideas, or ask multiple questions. Interrupt and change topics on the fly!

- natural conversations with the Assistant. Just chat, or discuss ideas, or ask multiple questions. Interrupt and change topics on the fly! Add Me - when taking group photos, take a picture of the group, then swap in with someone else. Pixel AI will be able to stitch a photo as if you were all in it

- when taking group photos, take a picture of the group, then swap in with someone else. Pixel AI will be able to stitch a photo as if you were all in it Auto Frame - part of the Magic Editor. Will edit and change framing of photos, based on what the AI knows about good photography practices

- part of the Magic Editor. Will edit and change framing of photos, based on what the AI knows about good photography practices Reimagine - edit a photo via text prompt. Type out what you'd like to see and have the AI edit selected parts of the photo for you

- edit a photo via text prompt. Type out what you'd like to see and have the AI edit selected parts of the photo for you Video Boost - will upscale video up to 8K resolution. Now works twice as fast

- will upscale video up to 8K resolution. Now works twice as fast Weather app - Gemini Nano will now give you a quick summary of weather conditions

- Gemini Nano will now give you a quick summary of weather conditions Magic List - ask phone to create complex shopping lists automatically. "Plan a taco dinner for 6, one vegetarion option"

- ask phone to create complex shopping lists automatically. "Plan a taco dinner for 6, one vegetarion option" Screenshots app - use Gemini Nano to quickly sort and recall old screenshots that you once took in order to remember something. On-device processing only

- use Gemini Nano to quickly sort and recall old screenshots that you once took in order to remember something. On-device processing only Call Notes - comes up after a voice call with a quick summary of your conversation. On-device processing thanks to Tensor G4 Speaking of AI, theFold will get all the newly announced Gemini features — whenever they become available (most — on launch).



Recommended Stories

Whether or not these are coming to the old Pixel Fold — we can't tell. However, we'd wager that most won't. Google says these are powered by the all-new Tensor G4 chip for their private on-device AI assistance. And the OG Pixel Fold is 2 generations behind with the Tensor G2.





The good news is that the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold retained a $1,799 price-tag and yes, it gets the 7 years of software updates — promised by Google. A bit expensive, but at least you get the peace of mind that Google will be thinking about your foldable for the years to come.





Pre-orders bonuses will be running until the 28rd of August, pre-orders themselves will be open until the 7th of September, at which point shipping should begin!







