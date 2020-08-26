AT&T unveils a dirt-cheap prepaid smartphone with four cameras and a large battery





Typically priced at $129.99, the 6.5-inch handset will be available right off the bat for as little as $79.99 for new AT&T Prepaid customers opting for an unlimited plan costing at least $65 a month before discounts.





That means the Radiant Max can be yours at an even lower price than the $115 Samsung Galaxy A01 , for instance, despite offering vastly superior specs and features including a 4,000mAh battery and a grand total of four cameras, among others.





Since the 6.5-inch HD+ display doesn't sound particularly power-hungry, and the same probably goes for the phone's unnamed octa-core SoC, said 4,000mAh cell should be large enough to keep the lights on for up to two whole days on a single charge. Meanwhile, the four imaging sensors include a modest-sounding 8MP selfie shooter and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 13MP primary snapper, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP "super macro" sensor.









Available in a single Cobalt Blue hue starting this Friday, August 28, the jumbo-sized budget-friendly device also comes with a trusty old rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as 32 gigs of internal storage space, DTS audio technology, and surprise, surprise, a two-year warranty included as standard. That's... not something you usually expect to get at 80 or 130 bucks.



