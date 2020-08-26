Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

AT&T Android

AT&T unveils a dirt-cheap prepaid smartphone with four cameras and a large battery

by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 26, 2020, 9:06 AM
As you may have noticed, the days of dirt-cheap Android smartphones with massive screen bezels, modest dual-core processors, and tiny batteries on deck are long gone, with the freshly unveiled AT&T Radiant Max acting as the latest reminder that the low-end market segment has made some great progress in the last couple of years.

Typically priced at $129.99, the 6.5-inch handset will be available right off the bat for as little as $79.99 for new AT&T Prepaid customers opting for an unlimited plan costing at least $65 a month before discounts.

That means the Radiant Max can be yours at an even lower price than the $115 Samsung Galaxy A01, for instance, despite offering vastly superior specs and features including a 4,000mAh battery and a grand total of four cameras, among others. 

Since the 6.5-inch HD+ display doesn't sound particularly power-hungry, and the same probably goes for the phone's unnamed octa-core SoC, said 4,000mAh cell should be large enough to keep the lights on for up to two whole days on a single charge. Meanwhile, the four imaging sensors include a modest-sounding 8MP selfie shooter and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 13MP primary snapper, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP "super macro" sensor.

Although far from impressive by high-end or mid-range standards, that camera setup looks a lot better on paper than the 13 + 2MP dual lens arrangement on the back of the aforementioned Galaxy A01. The AT&T Radiant Max sounds like it can take on Samsung's Galaxy A11, the LG Aristo 5, and the Moto E (2020) as well, especially when you consider its sheer screen size and relatively sleek waterdrop notch design.

Available in a single Cobalt Blue hue starting this Friday, August 28, the jumbo-sized budget-friendly device also comes with a trusty old rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as 32 gigs of internal storage space, DTS audio technology, and surprise, surprise, a two-year warranty included as standard. That's... not something you usually expect to get at 80 or 130 bucks.

