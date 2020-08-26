AT&T unveils a dirt-cheap prepaid smartphone with four cameras and a large battery
Since the 6.5-inch HD+ display doesn't sound particularly power-hungry, and the same probably goes for the phone's unnamed octa-core SoC, said 4,000mAh cell should be large enough to keep the lights on for up to two whole days on a single charge. Meanwhile, the four imaging sensors include a modest-sounding 8MP selfie shooter and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 13MP primary snapper, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP "super macro" sensor.
Although far from impressive by high-end or mid-range standards, that camera setup looks a lot better on paper than the 13 + 2MP dual lens arrangement on the back of the aforementioned Galaxy A01. The AT&T Radiant Max sounds like it can take on Samsung's Galaxy A11, the LG Aristo 5, and the Moto E (2020) as well, especially when you consider its sheer screen size and relatively sleek waterdrop notch design.
Available in a single Cobalt Blue hue starting this Friday, August 28, the jumbo-sized budget-friendly device also comes with a trusty old rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as 32 gigs of internal storage space, DTS audio technology, and surprise, surprise, a two-year warranty included as standard. That's... not something you usually expect to get at 80 or 130 bucks.