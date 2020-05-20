AT&T Deals Wireless service

AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with killer new Unlimited Data Plus prepaid discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2020, 10:15 AM
AT&amp;T goes for Verizon's jugular with killer new Unlimited Data Plus prepaid discount
A pandemic seems like the perfect time to ditch a traditional postpaid wireless service in favor of a prepaid plan with no fewer strings attached, and hot on the heels of Verizon, AT&T is unveiling two cool new deals requiring no contract or sneaky monthly installment agreement, as well as no credit check and no activation fees for online orders.

If you thought Big Red's $55 a month Unlimited Prepaid option was affordable, you may want to think again after looking at Ma Bell's Unlimited Data Plus prepaid plan. This would normally cost $75 a month, but if you activate a new line of service before October 29, you can get a massive discount of 25 bucks simply by enrolling in the carrier's Auto Pay program.

For $50 a month, you're looking at not just unlimited high-speed data, talk, and text, but also 5G access (for compatible devices), a 10GB US-only high-speed mobile hotspot allotment, HD video streaming support, unlimited text to over 100 countries, as well as both unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Ironically, this promotion makes the AT&T Prepaid Unlimited Data Plus plan $5 cheaper than the "standard" Unlimited Data option while requiring an extra monthly charge of only 10 bucks compared to the vastly inferior 8GB Data plan. Last but surely not least, Ma Bell also has you covered during this harrowing public health and economic crisis if you want to spend as little as possible and don't need a lot of high-speed data.

The carrier's second new deal doubles the high-speed data allotment of the most affordable prepaid plan, bumping the number up from 1 to 2 gigs at a monthly cost of $30 with AutoPay. Of course, it's hard to recommend this option when Verizon's 16GB prepaid plan requires a monthly charge of only $5 more for a limited time.

