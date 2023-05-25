Asus may have inadvertently revealed the reasonable US price of the Zenfone 10





The Zenfone 10 is clearly (more or less) right around the corner, based on both common sense and what its manufacturer unsubtly suggests on an official website dedicated to a pretty interesting promotion. Called "All Eyes On Zenfone 10", which confirms the name of the upcoming handset beyond a shadow of a doubt, this will apparently help shape and refine the camera system of the Zenfone 9's sequel.





By voting on a "series of photo sets", anyone can get the chance to win one of three Zenfone 10 units, each of which is worth approximately $749, according to the lottery's full terms and conditions.





That's the "retail value" of the Asus Zenfone 10, mind you, which almost certainly means that's how much the device will cost in the US in an entry-level configuration when it eventually makes its commercial debut.





Of course, the number may not be completely etched in stone at this moment, especially if Asus is still fine-tuning the phone's camera system and other such details, but we highly doubt this price tag will prove inaccurate.





At worst, we think it could get a revision of around 50 bucks (either up or down), but that's about it. The Zenfone 9, remember, launched at a slightly lower price of $699.99 stateside with 128GB storage and 8 gigs of RAM, the former detail of which could be upgraded to 256GB for the most affordable Zenfone 10 model, thus explaining the small retail value increase.





Perhaps much more importantly, the Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to sport a significantly larger 6.3-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display compared to its 5.9-inch predecessor, which you may or may not welcome as a necessary "upgrade."





The battery capacity will reportedly be boosted accordingly from 4,300 to 5,000mAh, with 67W fast charging support in tow this time around, and instead of a 50MP primary snapper, the next-gen Asus flagship could adopt a positively mind-blowing 200MP main camera.





If all of these remarkable improvements pan out, along with a more predictable jump from Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power, the Zenfone 10 may well prove an absolute bargain at $750 regardless of storage and memory counts, entering this year's best phone contest with an extremely good chance of winning it.