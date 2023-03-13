Asus Zenfone 10 full specs leaked, launch timeframe still far away
Asus typically launches its top-tier Zenfone phones in Q3, but it looks like this year the next Zenfone smartphone will arrive much later. If we are to believe the latest rumors, the upcoming Zenfone 10 is set for release sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023, a few months later than its predecessor, the Zenfone 9, which made it to market in September.
For starters, the Zenfone 10 is said to sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that features 120Hz refresh rate, a major upgrade over that Zenfone 9’s 5.9-inch AMOLED display, at least when it comes to size.
Furthermore, the Zenfone 10 will be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, another significant upgrade over the Zenfone 9’s 4,300 mAh battery. In addition, the phone is said to feature a liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, something that most Asus ROG Phone models include by default.
The 200-megapixel main camera may feel a bit excessive, but these high numbers don’t always mean incredibly high quality when it comes to image quality. It remains to be seen how good the Zenfone 10’s camera truly is once the phone’s out later this year.
Finally, the Zenfone 10 will ship with Android 13 on board, although Google will have released Android 14 by the time this phone hits the shelves. We doubt this will change, but Android 13 is still good for a phone that releases in 2023.
PriceBaba reports that the Zenfone 10 will be bigger and better than the Zenfone 9, literally. Although it’s not going to be a monster of a phone like the ROG Phones, the Zenfone 10 will be a significant upgrade for those who are loyal to the series and new customers looking for an affordable high-end smartphone.
Hardware-wise, the Zenfone 10 seems to pack quite a punch, thanks to no less than 16GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB internal memory. Of course, we expect different variants based on the amount of memory, so this might be just one of many.
