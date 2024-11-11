Asus ROG Phone 9 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
Up Next:
Asus announced last month that the ROG Phone 9 series is launching on November 19. Now, with the big day almost here, the new gaming phones have popped up in the Geekbench ML database.
A recent report reveals that the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with the Adreno 830 GPU and a massive 24 GB of RAM. The devices will also run on an Android 15-based OS right out of the box.
While these specs aren't exactly a surprise – we were already expecting them – it's reassuring to see that the upcoming series will deliver top-tier power. Of course, what's under the hood is crucial for a gaming phone, but let's not forget the display, which is just as important when it comes to an immersive gaming experience.
Rumor has it that the ROG Phone 9 will get a battery upgrade to 5,800 mAh, along with 65 W fast charging. For some context, the current ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with a 5,500 mAh battery and the same charging speed, delivering around 11 hours and 13 minutes of gaming time. So, if these rumors are true, we can expect a nice boost in battery life for those long gaming sessions.
On the camera front, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to pack a 50 MP Sony Lytia 700 main sensor, along with a 13 MP ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. The regular ROG Phone 9 might also feature a 5 MP macro camera, while the Pro version could bump that up with a 32 MP telephoto. Both models are likely to have a 32 MP selfie camera.
A recent report reveals that the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with the Adreno 830 GPU and a massive 24 GB of RAM. The devices will also run on an Android 15-based OS right out of the box.
The ROG Phone 9 on the Geekbench database.
While these specs aren't exactly a surprise – we were already expecting them – it's reassuring to see that the upcoming series will deliver top-tier power. Of course, what's under the hood is crucial for a gaming phone, but let's not forget the display, which is just as important when it comes to an immersive gaming experience.
The good news is that previous rumors point to the ROG Phone 9 sporting a 6.78-inch display with an ultra-smooth 185 Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the ROG Phone 8 came with a 1 Hz to 120 Hz LTPO display, hitting a peak of 165 Hz during gaming. It's probably safe to assume that the 185 Hz refresh rate on the ROG Phone 9 will be reserved for its Game Genie mode, ensuring buttery-smooth gameplay when it counts.
Rumor has it that the ROG Phone 9 will get a battery upgrade to 5,800 mAh, along with 65 W fast charging. For some context, the current ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with a 5,500 mAh battery and the same charging speed, delivering around 11 hours and 13 minutes of gaming time. So, if these rumors are true, we can expect a nice boost in battery life for those long gaming sessions.
On the camera front, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to pack a 50 MP Sony Lytia 700 main sensor, along with a 13 MP ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. The regular ROG Phone 9 might also feature a 5 MP macro camera, while the Pro version could bump that up with a 32 MP telephoto. Both models are likely to have a 32 MP selfie camera.
Recommended Stories
Asus has a solid reputation for delivering top-tier gaming phones, and I'm betting the ROG Phone 9 will live up to that standard. With the launch date right around the corner, we won't have to wait much longer to see if it really delivers on all those high expectations.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: