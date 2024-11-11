Asus ROG Phone 9 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

gaming phone

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

Recommended Stories

gaming phones

Rumor has it that the ROG Phone 9 will get a battery upgrade to 5,800 mAh, along with 65 W fast charging. For some context, the currentPro comes with a 5,500 mAh battery and the same charging speed, delivering around 11 hours and 13 minutes of gaming time. So, if these rumors are true, we can expect a nice boost in battery life for those long gaming sessions.On the camera front, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to pack a 50 MP Sony Lytia 700 main sensor, along with a 13 MP ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. The regular ROG Phone 9 might also feature a 5 MP macro camera, while the Pro version could bump that up with a 32 MP telephoto. Both models are likely to have a 32 MP selfie camera.Asus has a solid reputation for delivering top-tier, and I'm betting the ROG Phone 9 will live up to that standard. With the launch date right around the corner, we won't have to wait much longer to see if it really delivers on all those high expectations.