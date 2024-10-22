Asus ROG Phone 9 to be officially introduced next month
The ROG Phone 9 is on the way, which certainly is no surprise considering the leaks that have been happening in the last few months. With the introduction of Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Asus decided to come forward with its own announcement regarding the ROG Phone 9.
Earlier today, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will be officially introduced on November 19. Not only that, but the handset maker also revealed what the phone looks like and what to expect in terms of improvements over its previous gaming phones.
Apparently, Asus plans to preview the ROG Phone 9 series, offering live demos and an exclusive hands-on experience with the phone at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2024, which is now in full swing.
Until then, let’s briefly take a look at what has transpired on the internet in the last couple of months. According to a reliable Chinese leaker, who also predicted the phone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the ROG Phone 9 will feature an upgraded display.
Another interesting piece of information about the ROG Phone 9 is that its battery will feature 65W wired charging support, which is exactly the same value offered by ROG Phone 8’s 5,500 mAh battery. This probably means that that the ROG Phone 9 won’t actually get any upgrades related to the battery.
Obviously, Asus will offer multiple versions of ROG Phone 9 based on the amount of memory, and possibly even a Pro version, like it did in the past. Rumor has it that the most powerful (and most expensive) model will pack no less than 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.
The ROG Phone 9 will be launched globally, although release dates and price will depend on the market.
As expected, the ROG Phone 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, featuring an innovative second-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU and an enhanced Adreno graphics processing unit (GPU).
Unfortunately, they didn’t actually provide any additional information about the nature of these upgrades. Just for a comparison’s sake, the ROG Phone 9 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, so it does look like there’s room for improvements.
