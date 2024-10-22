See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Asus ROG Phone 9 to be officially introduced next month

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus
Asus ROG Phone 9 launch event
The ROG Phone 9 is on the way, which certainly is no surprise considering the leaks that have been happening in the last few months. With the introduction of Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Asus decided to come forward with its own announcement regarding the ROG Phone 9.

Earlier today, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will be officially introduced on November 19. Not only that, but the handset maker also revealed what the phone looks like and what to expect in terms of improvements over its previous gaming phones.

As expected, the ROG Phone 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, featuring an innovative second-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU and an enhanced Adreno graphics processing unit (GPU).

Apparently, Asus plans to preview the ROG Phone 9 series, offering live demos and an exclusive hands-on experience with the phone at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2024, which is now in full swing.

Asus ROG Phone 9


Until then, let’s briefly take a look at what has transpired on the internet in the last couple of months. According to a reliable Chinese leaker, who also predicted the phone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the ROG Phone 9 will feature an upgraded display.

Unfortunately, they didn’t actually provide any additional information about the nature of these upgrades. Just for a comparison’s sake, the ROG Phone 9 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, so it does look like there’s room for improvements.

Another interesting piece of information about the ROG Phone 9 is that its battery will feature 65W wired charging support, which is exactly the same value offered by ROG Phone 8’s 5,500 mAh battery. This probably means that that the ROG Phone 9 won’t actually get any upgrades related to the battery.



Obviously, Asus will offer multiple versions of ROG Phone 9 based on the amount of memory, and possibly even a Pro version, like it did in the past. Rumor has it that the most powerful (and most expensive) model will pack no less than 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

The ROG Phone 9 will be launched globally, although release dates and price will depend on the market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless