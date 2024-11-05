Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Asus ROG Phone 9 might deliver the series' fastest refresh rate yet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus
A black ROG Phone 9 smartphone shown from the front and back.
Asus confirmed last month that the ROG Phone 9 is set to debut on November 19, and with launch day just around the corner, more details are surfacing. The latest leak zooms in on the display, revealing an impressive refresh rate that's sure to grab attention.

Asus ROG Phone 9 leak hints at high-speed 185 Hz refresh rate


Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (translated source) has revealed some juicy details about the upcoming ROG Phone 9, including its 185 Hz refresh rate display. The leak suggests that Asus is incorporating LTPO technology once again, which means it can dynamically adjust the refresh rate to save on battery life.

For a little perspective, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 featured a 1 Hz to 120 Hz LTPO display with a peak refresh rate of 165 Hz during gaming sessions. It's likely that the 185 Hz refresh rate on the ROG Phone 9 will also be exclusive to its Game Genie mode.

Now, 185 Hz sounds impressive on paper, but it does make you wonder how many mobile games can even push those limits. Still, I think it's nice to see Asus constantly raising the bar, upgrading its gaming phones year after year.



The ROG Phone 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, bringing top-tier performance. It is also said to have the best heat dissipation efficiency yet. On top of that, we can expect an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which is pretty standard for a flagship device these days.

And the Asus ROG Phone series is definitely a powerhouse in the gaming smartphone world, delivering high-end performance. This upcoming lineup is likely to stick to last year's trend of launching multiple devices, including the ROG Phone 9 and possibly a Pro variant.

The ROG Phone 9 is expected to pack up to 24 GB of RAM and a hefty 1 TB of storage. Rumor has it the battery will be bumped up to 5,800 mAh, paired with 65 W fast charging. For context, the current ROG Phone 8 Pro has a slightly smaller 5,500 mAh battery with similar charging support, delivering up to 11 hours and 13 minutes of gaming.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless