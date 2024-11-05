Asus ROG Phone 9 might deliver the series' fastest refresh rate yet

ROG Phone 8

ROG Phone 8

The ROG Phone 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, bringing top-tier performance. It is also said to have the best heat dissipation efficiency yet. On top of that, we can expect an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which is pretty standard for a flagship device these days.And the Asus ROG Phone series is definitely a powerhouse in the gaming smartphone world, delivering high-end performance. This upcoming lineup is likely to stick to last year's trend of launching multiple devices, including the ROG Phone 9 and possibly a Pro variant.The ROG Phone 9 is expected to pack up to 24 GB of RAM and a hefty 1 TB of storage. Rumor has it the battery will be bumped up to 5,800 mAh, paired with 65 W fast charging. For context, the currentPro has a slightly smaller 5,500 mAh battery with similar charging support, delivering up to 11 hours and 13 minutes of gaming.