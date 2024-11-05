Asus ROG Phone 9 might deliver the series' fastest refresh rate yet
Asus confirmed last month that the ROG Phone 9 is set to debut on November 19, and with launch day just around the corner, more details are surfacing. The latest leak zooms in on the display, revealing an impressive refresh rate that's sure to grab attention.
Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (translated source) has revealed some juicy details about the upcoming ROG Phone 9, including its 185 Hz refresh rate display. The leak suggests that Asus is incorporating LTPO technology once again, which means it can dynamically adjust the refresh rate to save on battery life.
Now, 185 Hz sounds impressive on paper, but it does make you wonder how many mobile games can even push those limits. Still, I think it's nice to see Asus constantly raising the bar, upgrading its gaming phones year after year.
The ROG Phone 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, bringing top-tier performance. It is also said to have the best heat dissipation efficiency yet. On top of that, we can expect an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which is pretty standard for a flagship device these days.
The ROG Phone 9 is expected to pack up to 24 GB of RAM and a hefty 1 TB of storage. Rumor has it the battery will be bumped up to 5,800 mAh, paired with 65 W fast charging. For context, the current ROG Phone 8 Pro has a slightly smaller 5,500 mAh battery with similar charging support, delivering up to 11 hours and 13 minutes of gaming.
For a little perspective, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 featured a 1 Hz to 120 Hz LTPO display with a peak refresh rate of 165 Hz during gaming sessions. It's likely that the 185 Hz refresh rate on the ROG Phone 9 will also be exclusive to its Game Genie mode.
Asus recently shared the design of its upcoming ROG Phone 9. | Image credit – Asus
And the Asus ROG Phone series is definitely a powerhouse in the gaming smartphone world, delivering high-end performance. This upcoming lineup is likely to stick to last year's trend of launching multiple devices, including the ROG Phone 9 and possibly a Pro variant.
