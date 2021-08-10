Asus has an even faster 5G ROG Phone 5s with Snapdragon 888 Plus in the works

Asus has an even faster 5G ROG Phone 5s with Snapdragon 888 Plus in the works0
If the name is anything to go by, the 5G-enabled ROG Phone 5s could well be a more "mainstream" device than the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate or last year's ROG Phone 3 Strix, although we're obviously not sure just yet what kind of market availability Asus might have in the pipeline.
Speaking of speed, that's basically the only department where the Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G is virtually guaranteed to bring a (barely) noticeable upgrade to the table, replacing the already potent Snapdragon 888 processor with a slightly more powerful 888 Plus model.
The Snapdragon 888 Plus, mind you, has yet to find its way inside a commercial product, although in addition to Asus, the likes of Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Honor are expected to eventually make the move by the end of 2021.
Let's just hope the ultra-high-end gaming handset will not prove to be obscenely priced as well, at least compared to a $999.99 ROG Phone 5 variant equipped with an impressive 16 gigs of memory and 256GB storage space of its own.