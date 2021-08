Asus has an even faster 5G ROG Phone 5s with Snapdragon 888 Plus in the works

If the name is anything to go by, the 5G-enabled ROG Phone 5s could well be a more "mainstream" device than the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate or last year's ROG Phone 3 Strix, although we're obviously not sure just yet what kind of market availability Asus might have in the pipeline.





What we can be pretty certain about is a long list of similarities between the "regular" ROG Phone 5 and this upcoming s-branded version, presumably starting with the design and covering everything from the 6,000mAh battery capacity to the stunning 144Hz OLED display and the blazing fast 65W charging technology as well.









Speaking of speed, that's basically the only department where the Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G is virtually guaranteed to bring a (barely) noticeable upgrade to the table, replacing the already potent Snapdragon 888 processor with a slightly more powerful 888 Plus model.





The Snapdragon 888 Plus , mind you, has yet to find its way inside a commercial product, although in addition to Asus, the likes of Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Honor are expected to eventually make the move by the end of 2021.





That pretty much ensures the ROG Phone 5s will secure a spot on our list of the best phones money can buy this holiday season, especially when taking into consideration its obscene 16GB RAM/256GB ROM and 18/512 gig configurations.





Let's just hope the ultra-high-end gaming handset will not prove to be obscenely priced as well, at least compared to a $999.99 ROG Phone 5 variant equipped with an impressive 16 gigs of memory and 256GB storage space of its own.





Asus is no stranger to releasing special or limited editions of its hardcore gaming-friendly ROG Phones, but according to a reasonably dependable Twitter tipster , the company is working on something a little different undoubtedly set to see daylight relatively soon.