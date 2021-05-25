The beastly Asus ROG Phone 5 with 5G is available in the US at a not-so-excessive price
Cheaper, smoother, and beastlier than some of its top rivals
Buy the Asus ROG Phone 5 right here
In contrast, Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which sports a comparable 6.8-inch display, normally costs no less than $1,200... with a modest 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a not-so-impressive 12GB RAM count in tow.
That absolutely gorgeous panel is one of the things that make this bad boy ideal for hardcore gaming, but despite its incredible amount of raw power and all those energy-draining display technologies, you don't have to worry about the ROG Phone 5's battery life.
That's because you also get an overwhelming amount of juice for your thousand bucks, and unsurprisingly, the 6,000mAh cell is equipped with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities as well.
Much more than just a great gaming device
The outstanding spec sheet (even by 2021 ultra-high-end standards) wraps up with a more than respectable triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 64MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor, as well as a headphone jack, an exceptional set of front-firing stereo speakers, and pre-loaded Android 11 software.
That's before you take into consideration a whole bunch of truly unique features, bells, and whistles, including everything from gaming-friendly ultrasonic "AirTriggers" to... gaming-friendly charging that can be done from one side of the phone so as not to inconvenience you too much.
There's also a gaming-friendly AeroActive Cooler 5 clip-on cooling fan separately available at $69.99 and a modular Kunai 3 Gamepad promising an "even more immersive" mobile gaming experience that you can purchase by itself in exchange for $149.99 or together with the Asus ROG Phone 5 at a grand total of $1,039.99 (instead of a regular combined price of $1,149.99).
Last but not least, it's worth pointing out that the hot new gaming-centric device is advertised as 5G-enabled in the US, although it's not entirely clear if you'll actually be able to tap into the latest cellular technologies on any major carriers stateside.
While mmWave-powered compatibility with Verizon's insanely fast (but horribly spotty) Ultra Wideband network is almost certainly out of the question, the handset's official product webpage leaves us hoping the unlocked GSM-only Asus ROG Phone 5 will at least support low and mid-band 5G speeds for T-Mobile and AT&T customers.