Asus ROG Phone 5 battery tested: is this the new battery champ?

With all of this in mind, let's look at the ROG Phone 5 battery life for...





3D Gaming battery test: 144Hz vs 120Hz vs 60Hz









3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Asus ROG Phone 5 10h 49 min

6h 20 min

Asus ROG Phone 3 7h 48 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min

5h 3 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 1 min

Our 3D gaming test is designed to stress the graphics unit and as evident from the results above battery life really drops if you opt for the higher refresh rates in games.





Here are the battery results for each mode:





ROG Phone 5 144Hz: 5 hours 24 minutes

ROG Phone 5 120Hz: 6 hours 20 minutes

ROG Phone 5 60Hz: 10 hours 48 minutes





So yes, switching to 60Hz for gaming will definitely give you much longer battery life, and you should consider it if you are not a competitive gamer. If you want the best performance and IF the game supports 144Hz, however, that faster refresh rate will give you the competitive edge you need to win.





YouTube video test





YouTube video streaming Higher is better Asus ROG Phone 5 13h 2 min

Asus ROG Phone 3 10h 41 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 52 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 37 min

As we mentioned earlier, if you go for the Auto refresh rate option, the phone automatically drops to 60Hz once you start playing a video on YouTube and that's a smart move.





In fact, looking at the scores, the Asus ROG Phone 5 scores the HIGHEST of any phone we have ever tested on this test and that's truly a big achievement, especially considering that it has such powerful speakers that sound incredibly good.





So yes, this result is an absolute revelation and if you watch a lot of videos on your phone, this one is a beast that you should consider.





Web Browsing Test: 120Hz vs 60Hz





Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Asus ROG Phone 5 13h 40 min

13h 17 min

Asus ROG Phone 3 12h 10 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min

14h 43 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min

Finally, our lightest test, just browsing the web we get some pretty solid results, even if not record high. By the way, using auto mode in Chrome, usually means the phone is running at 120Hz to give you that smooth scrolling, in case you were curious.





For just browsing, we really don't recommend switching to 60Hz, as the battery benefit is minuscule.





Charging times