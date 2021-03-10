Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Asus

Asus ROG Phone 5 battery tested: is this the new battery champ?

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Mar 10, 2021, 5:49 AM
Asus ROG Phone 5 battery tested: is this the new battery champ?
The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with the largest battery on a flagship phone so far in 2021 and we were incredibly curious to see whether its battery life will live up to the high expectations that come with a massive 6,000mAh battery on a phone with a 1080p screen.

After several days of running benchmarks non-stop, we are ready with the Asus ROG Phone 5 battery test results and we have some very interesting news to share. The phone comes with three different refresh rates, 144Hz, more than on other phones, 120Hz that matches the Galaxy S21 series, and 60Hz for those who want to preserve battery life. You can manually select which of these modes to choose, but it's probably best to go for the Auto option that will automatically select the appropriate mode depending on the app you use. For example, once you start playing a YouTube video, the phone will know to drop down to 60Hz and save you battery life.


With all of this in mind, let's look at the ROG Phone 5 battery life for...

3D Gaming battery test: 144Hz vs 120Hz vs 60Hz



3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Asus ROG Phone 5 10h 49 min
 6h 20 min
Asus ROG Phone 3 7h 48 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min
 5h 3 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 1 min
 No data
View all

Our 3D gaming test is designed to stress the graphics unit and as evident from the results above battery life really drops if you opt for the higher refresh rates in games.

Here are the battery results for each mode:

  • ROG Phone 5 144Hz: 5 hours 24 minutes
  • ROG Phone 5 120Hz: 6 hours 20 minutes
  • ROG Phone 5 60Hz: 10 hours 48 minutes

So yes, switching to 60Hz for gaming will definitely give you much longer battery life, and you should consider it if you are not a competitive gamer. If you want the best performance and IF the game supports 144Hz, however, that faster refresh rate will give you the competitive edge you need to win.

YouTube video test


YouTube video streaming Higher is better
Asus ROG Phone 5 13h 2 min
Asus ROG Phone 3 10h 41 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 52 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 37 min
View all

As we mentioned earlier, if you go for the Auto refresh rate option, the phone automatically drops to 60Hz once you start playing a video on YouTube and that's a smart move.

In fact, looking at the scores, the Asus ROG Phone 5 scores the HIGHEST of any phone we have ever tested on this test and that's truly a big achievement, especially considering that it has such powerful speakers that sound incredibly good.

So yes, this result is an absolute revelation and if you watch a lot of videos on your phone, this one is a beast that you should consider.

Web Browsing Test: 120Hz vs 60Hz


Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Asus ROG Phone 5 13h 40 min
 13h 17 min
Asus ROG Phone 3 12h 10 min
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min
 14h 43 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min
 No data
View all

Finally, our lightest test, just browsing the web we get some pretty solid results, even if not record high. By the way, using auto mode in Chrome, usually means the phone is running at 120Hz to give you that smooth scrolling, in case you were curious.

For just browsing, we really don't recommend switching to 60Hz, as the battery benefit is minuscule.

Charging times



name
minutes Lower is better
Asus ROG Phone 5
57
Asus ROG Phone 3
103
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
68
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
118
OnePlus 8 Pro
69
OnePlus 8T
32
View all

The great thing about the ROG Phone 5 is that it ships with a charger in the box, and not just any charger, but a super fast 65W charging brick. Yes, it's definitely quite a bit bigger than other typical chargers, but it can fully top up the phone in less than an hour, which is great considering you have 6,000mAh battery inside. Interestingly, the battery is actually divided in two 3,000mAh cells to achieve that fast charge.

And here is how much charge can you get with a quick top-up, again, it's much faster than Samsung and Apple flagships:

Charge % reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge % reached in 30 mins Higher is better
Asus ROG Phone 5 44
 69
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 23
 48
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 26
 55
View all

Overall, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is a battery beats both for gaming and watching videos, and it should definitely be at the top of your list if battery life is a priority.

Related phones

ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
  • Display 6.8 inches 2448 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ROG UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders show off AirPods Pro-inspired design
Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless