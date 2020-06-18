The 5G Asus ROG Phone 3 shows off its love-it-or-hate-it design in leaked hands-on video









If you needed additional proof this device is unapologetically massive, you can now see with your own eyes how difficult it is to hold the beast in one hand, let alone actually use it. Its somewhat old-fashioned design will include symmetrical bezels at the top and bottom of a 6.6-inch or so AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate (at the very least).





Of course, the powerful front-firing stereo speakers are one of the key reasons why Asus seems reluctant to follow the latest industry trends with either a notch or hole punch on the ROG Phone 3. Keeping that in mind, the upcoming handset is not that huge, essentially retaining the overall measurements and weight of its forerunner.





Curiously enough, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is slightly thicker than the ROG Phone 2 , nonetheless packing the same exact battery capacity. Then again, we are talking about an incredibly hefty 6,000mAh cell, so there was really no reason to further upgrade that number.





The 5G ROG Phone 3 also looks very similar to its predecessor from behind, with the same iconic RGB LED formation in charge of lighting up that snazzy logo, a slightly shinier glass finish, and the only major change seeing a third imaging sensor added to the horizontal camera setup.









The primary shooter is expected to jump from a 48 to a 64MP count, with the 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens likely to go unchanged, and an unknown telephoto sensor set to complete this increasingly versatile photographic system.





The Asus ROG Phone 3 is further tipped to pack an overclocked Snapdragon 865 processor alongside 16 gigs of RAM and up to 512 gigs of internal storage space, as well as 5G support, which means you might need to give up a kidney in order to afford this specced out mobile device. But boy, will you look cool if you choose to spend your $1,000+ this way!