Asus ROG Phone 3 specs leak – overclocked processor, huge battery and 5G support
A familiar design
From the publication we can see that the upcoming gaming phone's design hasn't noticeably changed from its predecessor. On the back, it features the same rear camera setup, a similar, if not the same backplate with thin lines running over it, and a light-up ROG logo. On the front, the display doesn't appear any different also.
Same goes for the power and volume buttons on the right side of the phone, and the uniquely-placed USB Type-C port on the left side. It was placed there, as with the ROG's previous iterations, in order to make it compatible with a number of gamer-oriented "clip-on" accessories, such as the specially-made ASUS ROG Twinview Dock 2, which adds a second screen to the device. The reason for not changing up the overall design of the ROG 3 is likely to keep it compatible with earlier accessories.
Large 6.59-inch AMOLED display
According to the TENAA report, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will sport a large 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, similarly to last year's ROG Phone 2. Also likely is the return of the 120-hertz screen refresh rate, although it's possible that Asus has increased that number.
The Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a main camera upgrade, making it 64 megapixels, from 48. It may also feature a telephoto camera, although that's currently not confirmed. What is confirmed though, is the absence of a headphone jack, with the USB Type-C port now likely to double as an audio port, in addition to having video out support.
As for the processor, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be packing an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, clocked somewhere up to 3.091 GHz, with its default clock speed being at 2.84 GHz. The processor also adds support for 5G connectivity. In addition to that, the phone will have an overkill 16 GB of RAM, while storage options will be 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB for the highest, most expensive variant. The battery is notably impressive also, at around 6000 mAh, and will support 30W wired fast charging, much like the one on the previous ROG Phone.
For its presumed release date, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to be running Android 10 with the ZenUI interface on top, which will again be tweaked to fit a gamer aesthetic, and will have gaming-oriented optimization settings and tweaks.
Improved cameras, no headphone jack
The Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a main camera upgrade, making it 64 megapixels, from 48. It may also feature a telephoto camera, although that's currently not confirmed. What is confirmed though, is the absence of a headphone jack, with the USB Type-C port now likely to double as an audio port, in addition to having video out support.
High performance, 5G support, same large battery
As for the processor, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be packing an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, clocked somewhere up to 3.091 GHz, with its default clock speed being at 2.84 GHz. The processor also adds support for 5G connectivity. In addition to that, the phone will have an overkill 16 GB of RAM, while storage options will be 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB for the highest, most expensive variant. The battery is notably impressive also, at around 6000 mAh, and will support 30W wired fast charging, much like the one on the previous ROG Phone.
For its presumed release date, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to be running Android 10 with the ZenUI interface on top, which will again be tweaked to fit a gamer aesthetic, and will have gaming-oriented optimization settings and tweaks.