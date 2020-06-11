Android Games 5G

ASUS quietly confirms the ROG Phone III

Jun 11, 2020, 8:31 AM
The rumored Asus ROG Phone III has popped up in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia, report MySmartPrice. This implies that its unveiling is around the corner, which is hardly surprising as the phone is expected to be announced next month, alongside the ZenFone 7. 

The listing doesn't explicitly mention the phone, but it is about the model number ZS661KS, which is widely believed to be the ROG Phone III. 

In fact, the company itself has corroborated rumors that this model number belongs to the upcoming gaming device. If you head to the company's official website, the accessories page for the phone has already gone live. Not only does it mention the ROG Phone III, but the handset's name is also preceded by the aforementioned model number. 

Right now, only a USB Type-C charging cable is listed. 

Prior to this, the ROG Phone III had passed the WiFi Alliance's certification process. It has also been spotted on Geekbench. 


ROG Phone III's specifications are largely unknown


Even though the phone has appeared in so many places, not a whole lot is known about it, except that it will be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. It will likely ship with Android 10. 

ROG Phone II was one of the best gaming smartphones of 2019. Hopefully, its successor will build upon that with a QHD+ screen and a better camera with a telephoto lens. Integrated physical controls would also be great and so would be the inclusion of more free accessories. 

The phone will likely be released in China first before making its way to Europe and the US.

