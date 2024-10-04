Arc Search no longer just for iPhone, as it launches on Android, too
These days, mobile users have a ton of browser options to pick from, ensuring everyone can find one that suits their needs. iPhones sometimes score new apps before Android phones, and one of those is the popular Arc Search browser. Thankfully, after the company behind Arc Search teased an Android launch back in August, it seems the wait is finally over.
A new report reveals that Arc Search will hit the Google Play Store on October 4. However, the app listing isn't available for everyone just yet, so you might need to hang tight for a few hours before you can download it.
Once it's live, you can snag Arc Search from the Google Play Store on any Android device running Android 13 or later. Keep in mind that the app is still in open beta, so not all the features you'd find in the iOS version will be available just yet.
Arc Search is designed to offer a seamless and distraction-free browsing experience. Its sleek, minimalist design is complemented by a range of AI features, with the standout probably being Browse for Me.
When you enter a web search and hit the Browse for Me button, Arc Search whips up a detailed overview for you, complete with links to the referenced pages right at the top. While this AI-driven feature comes with the usual caveats about accuracy and potential errors, it certainly provides an intuitive and handy tool for users.
Arc Search on mobile also brings a suite of handy features designed to enhance your browsing experience. It includes:
- Ad and tracker blocking to keep your sessions private
- Auto-archiving for old tabs to declutter your browser
- A pinch-to-summarize function for quick overviews
Plus, it seamlessly integrates with Arc on other platforms for cross-device continuity. The app is also optimized for mobile use, featuring quick keyboard shortcuts and a clean reader mode for a more enjoyable reading experience.
Arc enables seamless device syncing. | Image credit – The Browsing Company
I think it is a smart move for Arc to increase its platform accessibility, as this makes it a stronger player in the browser landscape. And more options for mobile browsers are always a good thing, right? This way, everyone can choose and use the one that best suits their needs when it comes to privacy, features, and browsing habits.
