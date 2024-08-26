Arc Search browser will soon land on Android

Arc Search browser is officially making its way to Android





Unfortunately, there wasn't any info shared about when exactly Arc Search will land on



Arc Search is a mobile browser built for a smooth, distraction-free browsing experience. With its sleek, minimalist design, it also packs in plenty of AI features, like, for example, “Browse for Me.” This handy tool summarizes information from multiple websites all on one page.



The browser also includes an auto-archive feature for old tabs, helping to keep your browsing history neat. Plus, it has a built-in ad blocker that protects you from trackers, giving you a smoother and faster experience. Moreover, Arc Search is optimized for mobile with handy features like quick keyboard shortcuts and a clean reader mode.



These days, there are plenty of mobile browsers to choose from, so everyone should be able to find one that fits their needs. Android, in particular, has a wide range of alternatives to Google’s Chrome, and now there is another one joining the mix.Not long ago, Arc took to its X account to reveal that its mobile browser is finally coming to Android. The official Arc Internet account posted a quick clip of the app in action on what seems to be a Google Pixel, hinting that it is coming soon. Right now, the browser is available on iOS and MacOS and just recently launched on Windows.