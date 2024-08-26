Arc Search browser will soon land on Android

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

These days, there are plenty of mobile browsers to choose from, so everyone should be able to find one that fits their needs. Android, in particular, has a wide range of alternatives to Google’s Chrome, and now there is another one joining the mix.

Arc Search browser is officially making its way to Android


Not long ago, Arc took to its X account to reveal that its mobile browser is finally coming to Android. The official Arc Internet account posted a quick clip of the app in action on what seems to be a Google Pixel, hinting that it is coming soon. Right now, the browser is available on iOS and MacOS and just recently launched on Windows.


Unfortunately, there wasn't any info shared about when exactly Arc Search will land on Android phones, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that it happens pretty soon!

Arc Search is a mobile browser built for a smooth, distraction-free browsing experience. With its sleek, minimalist design, it also packs in plenty of AI features, like, for example, “Browse for Me.” This handy tool summarizes information from multiple websites all on one page.

The browser also includes an auto-archive feature for old tabs, helping to keep your browsing history neat. Plus, it has a built-in ad blocker that protects you from trackers, giving you a smoother and faster experience. Moreover, Arc Search is optimized for mobile with handy features like quick keyboard shortcuts and a clean reader mode.

I think it is awesome to see Arc expanding its cross-platform reach; it makes the browser a tougher competitor against rivals. Plus, having more mobile browsers is always a win. With more options available, users can find one that best matches their browsing habits, privacy needs, and feature preferences.
