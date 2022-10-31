Check out one of the first-ever (half) decent Apple Watch Ultra deals

Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

The first-of-its-kind Apple Watch Ultra is finally on sale at a special price. That may sound like an overly dramatic characterization of a modest $20 discount on a product normally available for a whopping $800, but it's... technically 100 percent accurate.

Whether its formal announcement alongside the "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE early last month caught you off guard or not, the Apple Watch Ultra is completely unlike any wearable device previously released by the Cupertino-based tech giant, rocking a rugged design made to fit the needs of professional endurance athletes and hardcore outdoor enthusiasts.

Apple Watch Ultra

GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Green Alpine Loop Small
$20 off (3%)
Buy at Amazon

Prior to today's Amazon deal, this bad boy was only marked down (by the same humble 20 bucks) once by the same e-commerce giant (at least to our knowledge), and even that seemingly unimpressive promotion expired... before we could report it in the first place.

This time around, we are getting the opportunity to tell you about the small discount exclusively available on a titanium model with a small Alpine Loop band in a single green color. That fits 130 to 160mm wrists only, and although you're clearly not looking at an early Black Friday 2022 steal here, saving 20 bucks is certainly better than, well, saving nothing.

Designed to rival the muscular likes of the Garmin Fenix 7 rather than the mass-oriented Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro or Google Pixel Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely not perfect when it comes to battery life, only promising up to 36 hours of endurance between charges, while obviously standing out on the rugged smartwatch scene in terms of screen quality, overall performance, and user experience.

Basically, if you're a devoted Apple fan who also happens to dig the occasional adventure and wants something that can both handle and detect a fall with little to no effort, this device at this price is the only way to go right now.

