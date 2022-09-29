 Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box? - PhoneArena
Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?

Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?
When Apple decides to go big, there is no going back - and the Apple Watch Ultra is as big as you can reasonably get.

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date. It comes packed with a multitude of features, a rugged body with an all-new design and a battery that can last you more than twice as more than any other Apple Watch.

Naturally, the Apple Watch Ultra has a price tag to match - it costs a whopping $799, or about as much as the iPhone 14. At one point many are bound to ask - is it worth it?

The answer to that question is something you need to find for yourself, but we can give you a look at exactly what you will be getting for the money that you are spending. Thus, we are here to take you on a journey as we unbox the Apple Watch Ultra.

What’s in the Apple Watch Ultra box?


  • Apple Watch Ultra 
  • Apple Watch Ultra Band 
  • Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable
  • Paperwork

If you were hoping for a surprise inside the Box of the Apple Watch Ultra, you are in for a disappointment. With Apple’s it is possible to actually have less than meets the eye.

In the box you will find the bare essentials: the Apple Watch Ultra itself (with its lovely titanium casing), the band you chose to match your style (in one of two sizes) and the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable.

But wait, how can we forget. There is also some paperwork. To be fair, the packaging is quite a bit nicer than what you get with the standard Apple Watch 8, but there is still one notable omission.

What’s not in the Apple Watch Ultra box?


  • Charging brick

Apple will be Apple, and if you thought that a wearable that costs as much as an iPhone should come with a charging brick in the box, guess again. If you are in the market for an adapter, we have just the right selection of the Best Apple Watch chargers for you to check out. 
