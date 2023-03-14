Amazon brings the Apple Watch Ultra beast down to its lowest ever price again





By no means and no standards cheap, the Ultra is at least cheap er than usual right now, going for a total of 70 bucks below its list price on Amazon after an instant $20 discount and an additional $50 markdown automatically applied at checkout.

Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm Size, Corrosion-Resistant Titanium Case, Small, Medium or Large Alpine Loop, Multiple Colors, IP6X Dust Resistance, Water Resistance to 100 Meters, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness $69 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





You can save that $70 on a multitude of different models with small, medium, and large Alpine Loop bands, but alas, if you prefer a Trail Loop or Ocean Band, you're currently out of luck as far as deep price cuts go.





Of course, even $70 still equates to less than 10 percent slashed off the regular price of a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Ultra with a 49mm case made from super-robust titanium, but this is a match for the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer like Amazon for the first time just last month.





As such, we're expecting the killer new deal to go away pretty much as quickly as that previous one, which means you may not have more than a couple of days to score a, let's say, reasonably priced Apple Watch Ultra.





The key selling points and strengths of this absolute tank of a smartwatch compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , for instance, include a large and super-high-quality Always-On Retina display with up to 2000 nits of brightness, a customizable and thus extremely handy "action" button, top-notch water, dust, and corrosion resistance, as well as the most advanced health features Apple can currently offer.





Should you buy this thing? Once again, that entirely depends on exactly what you need from a smartwatch... and your attachment to all things Apple. But if you do want to purchase the Apple Watch Ultra, now is definitely the right time to pull the trigger.