Amazon makes the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 (relatively) affordable for Prime Day 2024





Apple Watch Ultra 2, the global leader of wearable device sales is reportedly preparing to make minimal changes to its intelligent timepieces this fall, which is... probably good news for bargain hunters. Following last year's very familiar-looking Apple Watch Series 9 and

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $99 off (12%) $699 99 $799 Buy at Amazon









Although that merely equates to 12 percent slashed off the $799 list price of the extra-robust device with built-in cellular connectivity, we're definitely not going to blame you if you feel compelled to hit the "buy" button today. That's because the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has never been more affordable than this (at least in so many different variants).





If you hurry, you can choose whatever type of band or loop you like most in your preferred colorway, and many of Amazon's deeply discounted Ultra 2 models don't even require a Prime membership to go a cool Benjamin below their aforementioned regular price.









As our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 review highlights, the battery life, screen quality, overall performance, user experience, and health tracking technology are all fitting for an ultra-high-end and ultra-expensive smartwatch, which means that they're outright unbeatable at a sweetly reduced price.