The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a smartwatch from your favorite Cupertino-based tech giant at its best price? Well, now you can! Amazon currently has the larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 at its best price! For (possibly) a short while, you can save $100 on various colors, thus getting way more bang for your buck.
While you can regularly find this particular smartwatch for iOS users at about $70 off, the current price cut is a rare occurrence. So, whether you’re looking for a fantastic Father’s Day gift for the Apple-loving Dad, you should snatch this deal. Alternatively, shop around through other Father’s Day 2024 deals to find the ideal present for the upcoming holiday. But even if you’re not looking for a gift for Dad, this timepiece would undoubtedly look great on your own wrist!
With its renowned double-tap gesture, incredibly accurate heart rate tracking sensors, and many safety features, the Watch Series 9 is the ideal companion for every Apple fan. The Galaxy Watch 6 alternative also has in-depth sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, plus an impressive Blood Ox sensor. Naturally, it can track various activities, helping you stay on track with your fitness condition.
While the 45mm model usually costs over $400, the generous Amazon discount lands it roughly at the same price as a discounted 41mm variant. For dads (and just about anyone who wants more screen real estate on their wrist), the larger-sized model should be the more functional choice.
So, if you’re in the market for your next Apple Watch, don’t miss out on this chance to get yours (in your favorite color) at prices that won’t break the bank. Since this is a limited-time offer, we wouldn’t really sleep on it – it might not be here after a while!
While you can regularly find this particular smartwatch for iOS users at about $70 off, the current price cut is a rare occurrence. So, whether you’re looking for a fantastic Father’s Day gift for the Apple-loving Dad, you should snatch this deal. Alternatively, shop around through other Father’s Day 2024 deals to find the ideal present for the upcoming holiday. But even if you’re not looking for a gift for Dad, this timepiece would undoubtedly look great on your own wrist!
However great the Apple Watch Series 9 may be, some users can’t settle for less than the uttermost premium experience. If you’re one of those, the Watch Ultra 2 should be on your horizon. This smartwatch is currently offered at a rare discount on Amazon, saving you $85.
With its renowned double-tap gesture, incredibly accurate heart rate tracking sensors, and many safety features, the Watch Series 9 is the ideal companion for every Apple fan. The Galaxy Watch 6 alternative also has in-depth sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, plus an impressive Blood Ox sensor. Naturally, it can track various activities, helping you stay on track with your fitness condition.
While the 45mm model usually costs over $400, the generous Amazon discount lands it roughly at the same price as a discounted 41mm variant. For dads (and just about anyone who wants more screen real estate on their wrist), the larger-sized model should be the more functional choice.
So, if you’re in the market for your next Apple Watch, don’t miss out on this chance to get yours (in your favorite color) at prices that won’t break the bank. Since this is a limited-time offer, we wouldn’t really sleep on it – it might not be here after a while!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
09 Jun, 2024The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
22 May, 2024You only have one day to get this Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE at a massive $140 discount
20 May, 2024This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
18 May, 2024Hurry up and get a rugged Apple Watch Ultra with 1-year warranty for the price of a Series 9
02 May, 2024Amazon is now offering the highest Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount in quite some time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: