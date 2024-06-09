Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again

By
0comments
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a smartwatch from your favorite Cupertino-based tech giant at its best price? Well, now you can! Amazon currently has the larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 at its best price! For (possibly) a short while, you can save $100 on various colors, thus getting way more bang for your buck.

(45mm) Apple Watch Series 9: save $100 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available at $100 off its price tag across various colors. The limited-time deal lands the high-end smartwatch at its best price at the merchant. With its Emergency SOS, fall detection, and various high-class health and wellness-monitoring sensors, it's definitely a great choice for iOS users. Get yours and save big through Amazon's limited-time deal.
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $85 off on Amazon

Do you want more? In such a case, consider getting the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This supreme Apple smartwatch also sells at discounted prices at the time of writing, offered at $85 off its MSRP in select colors. The smartwatch boasts a titanium case, comes with cellular connectivity, and offers an even more premium experience than the Watch Series 9. If that's what you need, get the Watch Ultra 2 and save 11% while you can.
$85 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon


While you can regularly find this particular smartwatch for iOS users at about $70 off, the current price cut is a rare occurrence. So, whether you’re looking for a fantastic Father’s Day gift for the Apple-loving Dad, you should snatch this deal. Alternatively, shop around through other Father’s Day 2024 deals to find the ideal present for the upcoming holiday. But even if you’re not looking for a gift for Dad, this timepiece would undoubtedly look great on your own wrist!

However great the Apple Watch Series 9 may be, some users can’t settle for less than the uttermost premium experience. If you’re one of those, the Watch Ultra 2 should be on your horizon. This smartwatch is currently offered at a rare discount on Amazon, saving you $85.

With its renowned double-tap gesture, incredibly accurate heart rate tracking sensors, and many safety features, the Watch Series 9 is the ideal companion for every Apple fan. The Galaxy Watch 6 alternative also has in-depth sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, plus an impressive Blood Ox sensor. Naturally, it can track various activities, helping you stay on track with your fitness condition.

While the 45mm model usually costs over $400, the generous Amazon discount lands it roughly at the same price as a discounted 41mm variant. For dads (and just about anyone who wants more screen real estate on their wrist), the larger-sized model should be the more functional choice.

So, if you’re in the market for your next Apple Watch, don’t miss out on this chance to get yours (in your favorite color) at prices that won’t break the bank. Since this is a limited-time offer, we wouldn’t really sleep on it – it might not be here after a while!
