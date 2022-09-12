It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process.
Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a lot of places across the nation, both on and offline, and with the upgraded Series 8 up for pre-order and ready to start shipping later this week, you can definitely expect to see some unprecedented deals in the very near future.
Amazon is already holding a huge sale dedicated entirely to cellular addicts, with a whole bunch of 4G LTE-enabled Series 7 variants either fetching lower than ever prices or matching the record high discounts offered by the e-commerce giant during its Prime Day festival back in July.
This time around, of course, you don't need an Amazon Prime subscription to save anywhere between $130 and $150 on a collection of very powerful, versatile, and feature-packed intelligent timepieces capable of making and receiving voice calls without connecting to an iPhone.
There's (almost) everything for everyone included in this sale, from affordable aluminum models in 41 and 45mm sizes with basic "sport bands" available in a few colors to a number of robust and stylish units made from stainless steel and accompanied by an eye-catching Milanese Loop.
The differences between the hot new Apple Watch Series 8 and this hugely popular Series 7 "oldie", in case you're wondering, are... minimal, although you will have to make do without Cupertino's highly anticipated temperature sensor if you choose to settle for a previous-generation device... at a substantial discount. Pretty tough decision, eh?
Things that are NOT allowed: