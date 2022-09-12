It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release





Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a lot of places across the nation, both on and offline, and with the upgraded Series 8 up for pre-order and ready to start shipping later this week, you can definitely expect to see some unprecedented deals in the very near future.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, Cellular, (PRODUCT) Red Aluminum Case, (PRODUCT) Red Sport Band $120 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS, Cellular, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors $129 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band $149 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS, Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Graphite Milanese Loop $149 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS, Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop $149 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon is already holding a huge sale dedicated entirely to cellular addicts, with a whole bunch of 4G LTE-enabled Series 7 variants either fetching lower than ever prices or matching the record high discounts offered by the e-commerce giant during its Prime Day festival back in July.





This time around, of course, you don't need an Amazon Prime subscription to save anywhere between $130 and $150 on a collection of very powerful, versatile, and feature-packed intelligent timepieces capable of making and receiving voice calls without connecting to an iPhone.





There's (almost) everything for everyone included in this sale, from affordable aluminum models in 41 and 45mm sizes with basic "sport bands" available in a few colors to a number of robust and stylish units made from stainless steel and accompanied by an eye-catching Milanese Loop.







