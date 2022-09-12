 It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release
For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process.

Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a lot of places across the nation, both on and offline, and with the upgraded Series 8 up for pre-order and ready to start shipping later this week, you can definitely expect to see some unprecedented deals in the very near future.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Cellular, (PRODUCT) Red Aluminum Case, (PRODUCT) Red Sport Band
$120 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS, Cellular, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors
$129 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band
$149 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Graphite Milanese Loop
$149 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS, Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop
$149 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon is already holding a huge sale dedicated entirely to cellular addicts, with a whole bunch of 4G LTE-enabled Series 7 variants either fetching lower than ever prices or matching the record high discounts offered by the e-commerce giant during its Prime Day festival back in July.

This time around, of course, you don't need an Amazon Prime subscription to save anywhere between $130 and $150 on a collection of very powerful, versatile, and feature-packed intelligent timepieces capable of making and receiving voice calls without connecting to an iPhone.

There's (almost) everything for everyone included in this sale, from affordable aluminum models in 41 and 45mm sizes with basic "sport bands" available in a few colors to a number of robust and stylish units made from stainless steel and accompanied by an eye-catching Milanese Loop.

The differences between the hot new Apple Watch Series 8 and this hugely popular Series 7 "oldie", in case you're wondering, are... minimal, although you will have to make do without Cupertino's highly anticipated temperature sensor if you choose to settle for a previous-generation device... at a substantial discount. Pretty tough decision, eh?

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
iOS 16 Review: Can you teach an old dog new tricks?
iOS 16 Review: Can you teach an old dog new tricks?
Looking to maintain global tech leadership, U.S. could reduce restrictions on Huawei
Looking to maintain global tech leadership, U.S. could reduce restrictions on Huawei
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
Is Google delaying the release of the September Pixel update?
Is Google delaying the release of the September Pixel update?

Popular stories

T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless